Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar wrestled with a 200-pound stuffed lion





Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton in the Taylor Sheridan series 1923. James and Margaret’s youngest son is a grown man living in Africa at the start of the prequel. Fans received an epic presentation from Spencer, who was chasing a lion when it suddenly attacked. Luckily, Sklenar didn’t have to wrestle with a real lion for this scene. Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in 1923 | Emerson Miller/Paramount+ The 1923 filming took place partly in Africa For the role of Brandon Sklenars as Spencer Dutton in 1923, the actor filmed in uncharted territory for the Dutton-verse. We were in various places including South Africa and Kenya for 2 months, the actor shared USA today. When Taylor Sheridan says you’re somewhere, you’re not in Santa Clarita. Sklenar had some pretty intense encounters with wildlife while filming in Africa. We had a herd of elephants that day on set, he revealed. At one point, one started running, and before you know it, four elephants are running. It was wild. The instinct is to run, but that’s the last thing to do. Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar filmed a scene in 1923 using a huge stuffed lion At the beginning of 1923, Spencer Dutton lives in Africa. He works as a for-hire hunter, killing big cats and other animals that plague human settlements. In Spencer’s opening scene, he follows a lion and kills the creature at the last second, just as it pounces on him. I was actually under a 200-pound stuffed lion that looked incredibly real and was obviously incredibly heavy, Sklenar told USA Today, recalling the scene where his companions pulled the large dead creature from him. Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton | Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Although Sklenar wasn’t fighting a real lion, there was a present while filming the premiere of 1923. We had a real lion on set that day and combined that with movie magic to make those scenes work, the actor explained. In another scene, Spencer goes to a different encampment that is plagued by a leopard. Spencer notices that leopards are smarter than lions and runs into trouble trying to kill the animal. It turns out there were two leopards hunting in the area, and one of them almost got the better of Spencer. Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer also filmed with elephants on the set of 1923 In a later scene of 1923, Spencer Dutton and Alex are almost trampled by an elephant, and they spend an evening hiding in a tree and fighting off a pride of lions. Filming this scene was particularly memorable for Sklenar and his co-star Julia Schlaepfer. We had a herd of elephants on set that day and they were such beautiful, magnificent creatures, Sklenar said. Newsweek. They were 3 feet from your face all day. We had to keep them close to the car so they would get a picture of this elephant running towards us. Julia [Schlaepfer] and I would have to hide a bunch of oranges in our pockets, and around the car and off camera to push them towards the car, Sklenar continued. Sometimes they would come and you had to hold out an orange and this thing, like their hairy elephant lips would come down, and that was a really special experience. 1923returns with new episodes February 5 on Paramount+.

