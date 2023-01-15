Actor Papa Ajasco is dead





Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco, when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka, retired from the series. Veteran actor Chief FemI Ogunrombi Femi Ogunrombi By Jeffrey Agbo Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi popularly known as Papa Ajasco in the Wale Adenugacomedy series, died. Ogunrombi is believed to have died around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. – Advertising – The cause of death has not yet been made public. However, his music industry colleague Mr. Steven Osazuwa confirmed the death on the Highlife Masters Voice WhatSapp forum on Saturday night. He wrote, I am sad to report that Mr. Femi Ogunrombi, passed to the great beyond around 7:30 p.m. tonight. May the good Lord grant his soul perfect rest. In another tribute, Edmond Emuesiri Enaibe, Fta. (Teacher Chike) who starred in a former soap opera alongside the late musicologist wrote: Femi Ogunrombi lived music because music was his vocation. Unlike his twin brother, he had dropped out of (medical) science to study music at the University of Ife, where he formed with other talented voices the Ayoro Voices, a choral group that would become the defining melody of songs traditional folklore at the beginning. 1980s. This group included Ayo Thomas, Jide Ogundipe, Iyabo Omomeji, among others. They were so accepted that they toured the western states of the day in public and private concerts. The highlight of Ayoro Voices was recording their own radio and television programs on BCOS, OGTV and NTA Ibadan. Femi Ogunrombi has collaborated his musical talent with some icons of Nigerian folk music and Highlife, including Pa Steve Rhodes and Dr. Uwajei of the National Troupe of Nigeria. His passing today is another Trojan horse of this vanished national musical genre. He will be greatly missed. May God grant his family the courage to bear his loss. We won’t forget, Chief Femi Ogunrombi. Rest to music. – Advertising – Another theater practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, also announced Ogunrombis’ death via a tweet. He wrote, I have just been reliably informed that ethnomusicologist, former music teacher with #NATIONALTROUPE and once replacement for the character of Papa Ajasco in the popular comic book series #waleadenugaprod Papa Ajasco Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead. I have been told that the actor, singer, highlifter and trained nurse whom we affectionately call Uncle Ogurombo (but not listen to him) died tonight (Saturday). READ ALSO: Papa Ajasco: My life, my exploits in comedy Ogunrombi took over the character when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka, retired from the series. In 2021, Wale Adenuga Productions partnered with KIN Production to execute a project commissioned by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for the production of a special season of Papa Ajasco and Company Reloaded which campaigns against gender-based violence. In line with the Spotlight Initiative program of the European Union and the United Nations, the show’s special season featured 13 episodes of multiple stories advocating against all forms of gender-based violence, including rape, battery, child abuse children, homicide, early marriage, female genital violence. mutilation, HIV and illiteracy, as well as the culture of silence; all aimed at bringing about positive changes in social norms, attitudes and behaviors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenicheng.com/actor-papa-ajasco-is-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

