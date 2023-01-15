RRR is a Telugu film, not a Bollywood film, says filmmaker SS Rajamouli





Speaking to a group of journalists at a screening of RRR in the United States, Rajamouli distinguished between Bollywood and Telugu cinema while discussing the role of songs in his film.

SS Rajamouli, who basks in the attention that his magnum opus RRR receives after the song Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globe, has set the record straight for American journalists. He made them understand that RRR is not a Bollywood movie, but “a Telugu movie that comes from South India”. Rajamouli was speaking to a group of reporters ahead of his film’s screening at the Directors Guild of America on January 7. Noting that audience members may have seen songs and fight sequences in Indian films they had seen in the past, Rajamouli stopped to clarify that “RRR is not a Bollywood film, it’s a Telugu movie from South India where I’m from. He went on to say that in RRR, it uses the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the movie and giving you a piece of music and dancing. I use those elements to move the story forward.” He said, “The movie is three hours long At the end of the movie, if you say I haven’t felt it for three hours, then I know I’m a successful filmmaker,” adding that he aimed to provide audiences with maximalist entertainment. After becoming a huge hit in India and other countries like Japan and USA, RRR is making headlines again as the song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The song beat Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing. Following the Golden Globe win, popular singer Adnan Sami sparked controversy after he accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of having a separatist attitude when he congratulated RRRs team for the Golden Globe saying the Telugu flag flies high. Adnan Sami asked what he meant by Telugu flag and said CM Jagan should have used the term Indian flag instead. The singer alleged that CM Jagan was trying to separate his state from the rest of India using the phrase Telugu flag and attributed it to a separatist attitude. His remarks were criticized by a few Andhra Pradesh ministers and YSRCP leaders as well as many others on social media, who argued that pride in regional or linguistic identity does not detract from their identity in as an Indian. Telugu flag? You mean the INDIAN flag, right? We are Indians first and so please stop separating yourself from the rest of the country. Especially internationally, we are one country!

This separatist attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you Jai HIND!https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023 Sharing the video where Rajamouli calls RRR a Telugu film, journalist Rajinikanth Vellalacheruvu responded to Adnan Sami saying: This is pure Telugu cinema. Not a Bollywood movie. #RRRMovie director #SSRajamouli himself declared during a press conference in the United States. Our language is our pride! This is pure Telugu cinema. Not a Bollywood movie.#RRRMovie director #SSRajamouli himself declared during a press conference in the United States. Our language is our pride! https://t.co/3e8TYiWgEr pic.twitter.com/MXQFbkDJma Rajinikanth Vellalacheruvu (@rajinikanthlive) January 12, 2023 Read: Adnan Sami calls CM Jagans RRR Golden Globe separatist tweet, sparks row Also Read: BJP MP Mocked for Celebrating RRR’s Golden Globe After Threatening to Burn Theaters Watch Let Me Explain with Akash Banerjee on the Dr. Sharmika controversy and who’s to blame:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/rrr-telugu-film-not-bollywood-movie-says-filmmaker-ss-rajamouli-171996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos