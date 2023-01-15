



Elvis Star Austin Butler Joins Hollywood to Remember Lisa Marie Presley Elvis star Austin Butler remembers Lisa Marie Presley, joining other Hollywood celebrities who continue to pay tribute to the late singer.



Elvis Star Austin Butler joins Hollywood in remembering the only child of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Presley last appeared at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, alongside her mother, Butler, and director Baz Luhrmann. The film Elvis received three nominations and ultimately won a Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award for Butler, who portrayed Presley’s late father. Two days later, Presley collapsed at her home in Calabasas, California. She was taken to hospital after CPR to resuscitate her heart, but the singer/songwriter died later that day at the age of 54. VIDEO OF THE DAY Now, notable public figures from the worlds of film and television have taken to social media to pay tribute to Presley’s legacy. These include close friends, such as actors John Travolta and Rita Wilson – the wife of Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann. Elvis. Luhrmann, who led Elvis, also shared a post remembering Presley. Many have paid tribute to the singer and mother, highlighting her generosity and good humor and recalling their collaboration with her. Among the condolences came from Butler, who issued a statement via The variety remembering the singer and their times together. Here is Butler’s full statement, along with other tributes and condolences: “My heart is completely broken for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla over the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am forever grateful for the time I was blessed to be near her bright light and will cherish forever the moments of calm we shared.His warmth, love and authenticity will forever be remembered. Related: Elvis – The Controversy Behind Colonel Tom Parker Explained

The Presley family legacy is an important part of Hollywood While Lisa Marie Presley didn’t venture into film, her father, the king of rock ‘n roll, made a career out of a series of acclaimed films, including Jailhouse Rock, girls! Girls! Girls!, and Long live Las Vegas, among others. His mother, Priscilla Presley, is also known for starring in The naked gun trilogy and appeared as Jenna Wade on the CBS soap opera Dallas from 1983 to 1988. Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, is also an established actress who garnered accolades for films such as American honey, Lucky Loganand Zola. She made her directorial debut with war ponywhich premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and won the Caméra d’Or for Best First Feature. In 2022, the life story of Elvis Presley was told in Luhrmann’s Elvis, with Butler portraying the titular legendary singer. The biopic was critically acclaimed, with most praise pointing to Butler’s raw and almost eerie portrayal of Elvis Presley, focusing on his Southern accent, deep mumbling voice and swinging moves. Prior to the film’s release, the film screened the Presley family, including Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Keough, and received a stamp of approval for the way the film portrayed Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie Presley commented that Elvis has been “nothing less than spectacular.” In many Twitter posts, Presley continued to support the film and shared his gratitude to Luhrmann and Butler for portraying his father onscreen. Butler’s performance became one of the acting category favorites of the 2022-23 awards season. The Presley family legacy not only touches the music industry, but also the film industry. Elvis was a versatile performer who made his mark in music before starring in blockbuster films that cemented his stardom as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. With Riley Keough currently starring and making movies and Luhrmann Elvis Gaining renewed interest in Elvis’ earlier cinematic works, the Presley family legacy still shines in Hollywood today, and its legacy will still be felt for generations to come. More: Did Austin Butler Sing Elvis’ Songs? (It is complicated) Source: The varietyMiscellaneous (see above)

