SS Rajamouli: ‘RRR is not a Bollywood movie, it’s a Telugu movie from South India

As part of the RRR rewards campaign, SS Rajamouli recently attended a screening of the film at the Directors Guild of America. And a snippet of Rajamoulis’ interaction with reporters before the screening is now making the rounds on the internet. In the clip, we hear the filmmaker say that RRR is not a Bollywood movie, it’s a Telugu movie from South India where I come from.

Speaking of songs and fight sequences in Indian movies, Rajamouli said, “RRR is not a Bollywood movie, it’s a Telugu movie from South India where I’m from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stop the movie and give you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move the story forward. Watch the video of SS Rajamouli: Hahahaha….. Even the Southern industry is distancing itself from the anti-Hindu/anti-national gutter called Bollywood.

SS Rajamouli on the world stage… It’s not a Bollywood movement, it’s a South Indian Telgu film. #BuycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/eUXEajNy7e Mahakaal (@Mahakaal61950519) January 14, 2023 He added: “At the end of the movie, if you say I haven’t felt it for three hours, then I know I’m a successful filmmaker.” See more photos of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR from the event: DGA audience filled for #RRRmovie with SS Rajamouli & NTR Jr. in person and a convo moderated by you @katiewalshstx! but alas, no Ram Charan. That means their big US reunion is on Monday, a highly anticipated Chinese IMAX screening that sold out in 98 seconds after all. pic.twitter.com/zYak5RJwtO jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 8, 2023 RRR has arrived in America and I’m ready for it. Alan Ng and I attended a special reception and Q&A with NTR star and frontman and RRR director SS Rajamouli. This movie deserves to win best picture! #NTR #NTRGesGlobal #NTRforOSCARS #RRR #RRRmovie #SSRajamouli #NatuNatu pic.twitter.com/j73DFy1GvI Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) January 8, 2023 RRR recently won Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for their song Naatu Naatu. Some of the other nominees in the category were Rihannas Lift Me Up from Marvels Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swifts Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gagas Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category but lost to Argentina in 1985.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/ss-rajamouli-rrr-is-not-a-bollywood-film-it-is-a-telugu-film-that-comes-from-the-south-of-india-video-8383537/

