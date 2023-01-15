village club inspires passion for astronomy | News | Daily Sun Villages

Villagers looking for a change of scenery from Earth can find it by looking up at the sky.

The Villages Astronomy Club aims to inspire interest and knowledge in astronomy, whether through presentations on past, present and future space missions or spending time gazing at stars and planets.

Speakers at the Astronomy Club Meetings, held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month from September through June at Laurel Manor Recreation, discuss topics such as current and future NASA missions, planetary observation and if life outside the Earth is possible.

One of his meetings included a presentation on the late amateur astronomy legend John Dobson and how he came to invent a portable reflector telescope known today as the Dobsonian.

Astronomy club president Mark Graybill learned astronomy from Dobson when he lived in California. Like his mentor, Graybill describes himself as a sidewalk stargazer, someone who shares the sky as part of a group.

He said he connects with astronomy because it helps him understand the importance of space.

When you see something through a telescope miles away, said Graybill, of the Village of Liberty Park. Understanding the universe we live in means looking through something that is not there.

The club allows local residents to do so at least twice a year in a series of gatherings known as Starry Starry Night and Day events, where they provide the equipment so everyone can safely see the sun at through solar telescopes during the day and see the evening sky. through traditional telescopes after dusk.During solar tours, club members also present a traveling exhibit called the Solar Walk, which features educational panels placed at locations representing the distance between the sun and the planets of the solar system.

For example, the walking distance between the sun and Mercury in the exhibit was 3 feet, or about 2 to 3 million miles.

In March, the club hosted Starry Starry Night and Day for the first time at the Homestead Recreation astronomy pads, which were built for the community’s most ideal night sky views.

Trying to see them in other places, you have limitations because of ambient light, said Jeffrey Morse of Citrus Grove Village, while observing from the astronomy pads. We want to make sure we have a good view of the sky.

Past events have used the picnic pavilions at Lake Miona Recreation and sometimes Lake Griffin State Park. These events often serve as an introduction to stargazing for the general public, since many people who attend don’t own their own telescopes, he said.

Under Graybills’ leadership, the astronomy club increased its presence as an outlet for villagers interested in telescope observations.

Last year, he presented telescope workshops, where villagers can ask questions about their telescopes and learn how to set them up for skywatching. They started virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions, but are now in person, at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Truman Recreation.

Our mission is to take these glasses to the sky, said Graybill.

The monthly workshops typically attract 15 to 30 people each month, he said.

Club members also join the Fruitland Park Astronomy Club for its Viewing Parties, which are held the third Saturday of each month at Cales Memorial Soccer Field at the corner of Shiloh Street and Dixie Avenue.

Graybill said he wanted to connect with other groups in the area for dark sky viewing opportunities.

He also wants to hold Starry Starry Night and Day events more often.

We were looking forward to having a darker site and being able to see more things than in the past,said Graybill.