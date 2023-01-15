Connect with us

Entertainment

village club inspires passion for astronomy | News | Daily Sun Villages

 


Villagers looking for a change of scenery from Earth can find it by looking up at the sky.

The Villages Astronomy Club aims to inspire interest and knowledge in astronomy, whether through presentations on past, present and future space missions or spending time gazing at stars and planets.

Speakers at the Astronomy Club Meetings, held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month from September through June at Laurel Manor Recreation, discuss topics such as current and future NASA missions, planetary observation and if life outside the Earth is possible.

One of his meetings included a presentation on the late amateur astronomy legend John Dobson and how he came to invent a portable reflector telescope known today as the Dobsonian.

Astronomy club president Mark Graybill learned astronomy from Dobson when he lived in California. Like his mentor, Graybill describes himself as a sidewalk stargazer, someone who shares the sky as part of a group.

He said he connects with astronomy because it helps him understand the importance of space.

When you see something through a telescope miles away, said Graybill, of the Village of Liberty Park. Understanding the universe we live in means looking through something that is not there.

The club allows local residents to do so at least twice a year in a series of gatherings known as Starry Starry Night and Day events, where they provide the equipment so everyone can safely see the sun at through solar telescopes during the day and see the evening sky. through traditional telescopes after dusk.During solar tours, club members also present a traveling exhibit called the Solar Walk, which features educational panels placed at locations representing the distance between the sun and the planets of the solar system.

For example, the walking distance between the sun and Mercury in the exhibit was 3 feet, or about 2 to 3 million miles.

In March, the club hosted Starry Starry Night and Day for the first time at the Homestead Recreation astronomy pads, which were built for the community’s most ideal night sky views.

Trying to see them in other places, you have limitations because of ambient light, said Jeffrey Morse of Citrus Grove Village, while observing from the astronomy pads. We want to make sure we have a good view of the sky.

Past events have used the picnic pavilions at Lake Miona Recreation and sometimes Lake Griffin State Park. These events often serve as an introduction to stargazing for the general public, since many people who attend don’t own their own telescopes, he said.

Under Graybills’ leadership, the astronomy club increased its presence as an outlet for villagers interested in telescope observations.

Last year, he presented telescope workshops, where villagers can ask questions about their telescopes and learn how to set them up for skywatching. They started virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions, but are now in person, at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Truman Recreation.

Our mission is to take these glasses to the sky, said Graybill.

The monthly workshops typically attract 15 to 30 people each month, he said.

Club members also join the Fruitland Park Astronomy Club for its Viewing Parties, which are held the third Saturday of each month at Cales Memorial Soccer Field at the corner of Shiloh Street and Dixie Avenue.

Graybill said he wanted to connect with other groups in the area for dark sky viewing opportunities.

He also wants to hold Starry Starry Night and Day events more often.

We were looking forward to having a darker site and being able to see more things than in the past,said Graybill.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/villages-club-inspires-passion-for-astronomy/article_57ebf77e-9495-11ed-90ee-171832ca37f7.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: