7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Over 40 And Happily Single





Society’s definition of “established” is to get married and have children. Because of this, many women are pressured to lead “fulfilling” married lives, and this norm also exists in the entertainment industry, and it’s not just for women. From Salman Khan to Tabu, many Bollywood stars are subject to the non-marriage judgment. Some celebrities have decided to stay single forever and are now leading successful lives. Here is a list of Bollywood actors who are over 40 and happily single: 1. Taboo

Taboo_Instagram Tabu, who recently starred in the hit hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Adavani and Kartik Aaryan, is a huge name, and credit goes to his hard work and outstanding performance. The 51-year-old actress is yet to marry. Tabu has been a part of several hit Bollywood movies including Andhadhun, Chandni Bar, Astitvaand many more. 2.Salman Khan



salmankhaan_instagram Who hasn’t asked Salman Khan to marry? Everybody has! In every media interaction or interview, the actor is loaded with questions about his love life and marriage plans. He escapes these questions every time and says he is happy without it. Salman is an eligible Bollywood bachelor and has some interesting views on ‘love’ and ‘need’. 3. Karan Johar



karanjohar_instagram Best-selling filmmaker Karan Johar has always expressed his views on a happy marriage, “that it doesn’t exist.” Karan rules the film industry with his romantic dramas and doesn’t want to get married himself. The director has two adorable children, Yash and Roohi, and he lives happily with them and his mother Hiroo Johar. 4. Manish Malhotra



ManishMalhotra_Instagram Manish Malhotra hasn’t made much headlines regarding his love life. The king of fashion, however, is famous for his amazing bridal collection outfits. Manish is happily single and a very successful fashion designer. 5. Ekta Kapoor



EktaKapoor_Instagram Ekta Kapoor doesn’t want to get married because she says all her friends who got married once are not married anymore. The producer loves her job and has no time to waste. She had a boy through surrogacy and welcomed her son Ravie in 2020. According to Ekta, she is happily single and doesn’t want to be bored. His brother Tushaar Kapoor is also single. 6. Sushmita Sen



SushmitaSen_Instagram Sushmita Sen made headlines with many romance rumors, and she even accepted some of his relationships. 46-year-old actress Sushmita Sen was dating Rohman Shawl but later called it quits for unknown reasons. She was then in a relationship with businessman Lalit Modi and has not yet married. In numerous interviews, Sushmita said that she almost got married three times in her life. The actress made a smash comeback in the OTT space with her hit web series Arya. 7. Ameesha Patel



AmeeshaPatel_Instagram Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with the hit hit Kaho Naa… I love you. The 46-year-old actress never married and leads a happy life. Ameesha has worked in many successful films, such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She even started her own production company, Ameesha Patel Productions, in 2011 and produced a movie, Desi magical.

