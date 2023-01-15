This goofy, suspenseful reality show won’t let you downExBulletin

Entertainment
The New Peacock Competition Series Traitorsall 10 episodes of which are now streaming, is goofy, hyper-dramatic, suspenseful, and quite entertaining.
The basic structure is as follows: 20 competitors are sequestered in a castle. Three of them are named by the show as traitors. Viewers know which three, and the three know and meet privately, but their identities are a secret to the rest of the group. In each round, there are two eliminations. One occurs when the traitors choose someone to “murder”, which they do by slipping a note under their door. The other comes when the whole group sits around a table and votes against someone (everyone votes, including the traitors).
Everyone obviously denies being a traitor; each claims to be what he calls “a devotee.” The goal of the faithful is to identify and reject (“banish”) all people who are secretly traitors. The goal of traitors is to go through all the stages of banishment and still be standing in the end. There is a pot, and if all the traitors have been banished at the end of the game, the remaining faithful share the money. If there are traitors left, the traitors share the money. (The very-very-endgame isn’t revealed until it’s on them, so don’t worry, it’s unclear how it will actually end.)
There are some parallels with the long running show (on and off) The mole, in that there are traitors among the group, but there are also some key differences. The first is that viewers are in it all the time, so they can see the traitors maneuvering and trying to avoid being discovered and of course banishing others than themselves, especially those who might be on them. (As far as I’m concerned, I much prefer it that way.) The other is that traitors have no incentive to sabotage the group when the group wins the “missions” that make up the pot. On the one hand, this makes the missions quite enjoyable, since it’s just a group of people trying to complete a common task (like finishing puzzles or games together), but on the other hand… what’s wrong with that?
There are two other things to know about Peacock’s version of Traitors. One is that this version chose to stack its cast with half regular players (say, civilians) and half reality TV veterans. A pair of Survivora couple of Big brotheran old Bachelorpeople from real housewives and summer housea former simmering chef of Under the bridgeand even Ryan Lochte, Olympic swimmer turned… whatever it is now.
The other is that the host is Alan Cumming, whose taste for every word he says, especially “traitors” and “murder”, elevates the whole thing to a high level of ridiculous enjoyment. Parading in a series of plaids, capes, hats, bright colors and all things festive, he is invested. As, invested. You could feed a lion a gazelle, a large pepperoni pizza, and an ice cream sandwich, and you wouldn’t see that lion make a meal out of it the way Alan Cumming makes a meal out of it while hosting this show.
It turns out to be a surprisingly well-designed competition. My assumption with most competitive shows is that while people are playing in front of the cameras (obviously including those who are veterans of playing in front of the cameras), they actually want to win. This means that people are really trying to figure out who among them might be the traitors, and the traitors are really trying to evade detection. The best part is that when someone is banned, they immediately go to the “Circle of Truth” and tell the group if they were a traitor or a follower. So obviously if the person announces that they were faithful all the time (and protested that they were), the faithful feel stupid for rejecting them. And if they were a traitor, there is much rejoicing. It’s rare that voting someone out of a show has such an instant payoff, where the evicte can announce if their own removal was a splurge.
Euan Cherry/Peacock
To appreciate what the show does well, it helps to distinguish between dumb shows on the one hand and dumb shows on the other. In this case, by “silly” I mean shows that have a conscious, intentional, winking sense of their overdrive; they are openly joking. By “dumb,” I mean shows that really show no skill, wit, or strategy on the part of those involved. Some shows are silly and stupid (real housewives), some are neither dumb nor stupid (best boss), some are stupid but not stupid (The single person), and some, like this, are silly but not stupid. Alan Cumming is very silly, the ideas of “circle of truth” and “banning” and “muurrrrrrrder” are very silly but you can also see people trying to figure out how they can better position themselves to win.
And while some of the reality TV veterans they brought back are certainly people I never hoped to see again (especially Rachel Reilly from Big brother and Fantastic race), many of them are either affable enough or entertaining enough to make good company, and Cirie Fields, a multi-season Survivor competitor, is one of my favorites. When you combine a solid cast with a very entertaining and over-the-top atmosphere, a perfect host, and nice and juicy game design, you end up with a very watchable and very binge-able show.
This piece first appeared in NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour newsletter. Register to receive the newsletter so you don’t miss the next one and receive weekly recommendations on what makes us happy.
Listen to Pop Culture Happy Hour on Apple podcast and Spotify.
