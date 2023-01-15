Entertainment
Sixteen Candles Actor Paul Dooley Reveals Real Family Trauma
Despite playing adorable on-screen dads in movies like ‘Sixteen Candles’ and ‘Runaway Bride,’ Paul Dooley recently revealed he’s spent years estranged from his real-life kids.
In the recently released memoir, “Movie Dad: Finding Myself and My Family, On Screen and Off,” the 94-year-old actor claims he suddenly lost touch with his daughter Robin and son Adam.
At the time, Dooley had divorced the mother of his second wife’s children, whose names he does not reveal, and would see Adam and Robin on a “regular” basis, including one month each summer.
However, Dooley claims they disappeared after a “great summer” together and says he found a letter from his ex-wife in his mailbox that read, “I’m leaving. I’m taking the kids. We’re not coming back.
“I was devastated,” he told Page Six in an exclusive interview. “Naturally I was in shock and couldn’t believe my ears and I was kind of in denial and thought this was probably not going to continue.”
Ironically, during this time of desperation, Dooley began to take on more roles, playing fathers in films such as “Breaking Away,” “Sixteen Candles,” and “Runaway Bride.”
“I thought it was really weird,” he concedes. “And I wonder, what makes me so fatherly? And I thought, having lost my children and missing them, the desire for them becomes so much a part of me that it could actually be felt by an audience.
The ‘Popeye’ star tells us he hired private investigators to find his children but called off the search after a year. He also writes in his book, published in December, that he tried to sue in vain.
“I was like, ‘What happens if I find them?’ If I went there with the authorities and brought them back, it would only traumatize them again. It could have traumatized them in such a way that they would never get over it, you know, they would probably hate me. So, I had to decide that I’m going to bite my tongue and see what happens.
The ‘Cars’ actor tells us his kids finally contacted him 10 years later, when they were around 18.
Dooley explains in his memoir that his son contacted him after finding his number in the New York City phone book and the two arranged to meet in a hotel room.
“I did this because a reunion could have been traumatic for him,” he wrote. “For me, it was more of a party. Within days, he moved into my apartment. Our meeting was sold out.
Adam now lives near Dooley, California. And while Robin lives on the East Coast, she makes regular trips to see her father.
Not only has Dooley’s relationship with his children improved, but his love life has also improved.
Since 1984, he has been married to screenwriter and playwright Winnie Holzman, with whom he shares daughter Savannah. Holzman is best known for creating “My So-Called Life” and co-writing the long-running Broadway musical, “Wicked.”
Despite his long list of film and TV credits and string of TV commercials, Dooley says he’s still most recognized for his role in “Sixteen Candles,” which almost didn’t happen.
He had turned down the role twice until writer-director John Hughes called to explain that he had written a new scene “which is the iconic scene that so many women relate to” and asked Dooley to review the script.
“[Hughes] really wanted me because I turned it down twice, but he based it on the movie ‘Breaking Away,’ which is a very successful movie for me, and it marked me as a kind of father,” said he revealed.
