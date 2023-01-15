Entertainment
Local Drama Group hires Hollywood actor to star in King Lear
West Bridgford Dramatic Society has landed a Hollywood star to play King Lear in its upcoming production.
Hurry to buy tickets because this scoop should mean a big boost in ticket sales.
Well, at least that’s the premise of their upcoming production A Bunch of Amateurs.
Written by Nick Newman and Ian Hislop (who co-wrote Spitting Image), this comedy imagines what happens when a local theater group brings a shine from the United States, complete with a famous actor.
Rehearsals are underway for A Bunch of Amateurs which is the band’s next production, which will be played at the end of February/beginning of March.
It’s a great little comedy, with fun lines and comedic moments, so do something different and book some local drama. Or if you’re a regular, book now to see the best of West Bridgfords on stage in Rushcliffe’s only licensed theatre.
From 28 February to 4 March at the Studio Theatre, Stamford Road, West Bridgford. We are located near the Rugby Club and the Willow Tree pub which is convenient for a pre or post drink.
Tickets are 10/8 (concessions 8.50/6.50) and can be booked at www.wbds.co.uk or call 07942 352982.
Call the box office for subscriptions if you wish to reserve the entire season. Also, for wheelchairs and accessible information. We are wheelchair accessible, but please call ahead to sort the best seats for your needs.
Helping you in the theatre:
– Free parking
– Free downloadable program and free printed version in the evening
– Discounts for the first night, concessions and subscribers
– Free hot drinks
– Alcoholic drinks and ice cream (drinks usually 2.50)
– Call for wheelchair access
– Heated theatre!
