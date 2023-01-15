Houston Rockets at Clippers Preview: Hollywood Swinging





The Houston Rockets (10-32) will continue their four-game road trip to California on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers (22-22) inside Crypto.com Arena. This match will mark the fourth and final meeting of the season. Los Angeles holds a 3-0 record against Houston. The Rockets will look to end their nine-game losing streak after losing 139-114 to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Jalen Green scored 25 of his 27 points in the first half. “He’s a talented young man with a lot of skills,” coach Mike Brown said. “He can score at all three levels. We started doubling him more in pick-and-roll situations and said, ‘Hey, someone else is going to beat us. “” Information on the Rockets vs Clippers broadcast: Date: Sunday January 15

Sunday January 15 Time: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. TV channel: AT&T Sports Net

AT&T Sports Net Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Direct: League pass Report on injuries caused by rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) DOUBTFUL Los Angeles Clippers injury report: Paul George (right hamstring) OUT

Luke Kennard (right calf) OUT

John Wall (abdominal pain) OUT

Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion)

Moussa Diabate (non-COVID disease) QUESTIONABLE Three things to watch out for: TyTy Washington Jr. is back from the G League exit: The Rockets recalled rookie point guard TyTy Washington Jr. from the G League 12 hours after setting a new franchise single-game scoring record for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Washington scored 53 points and 10 rebounds. But the Vipers fell short in a 134-113 loss to the Stockton Kings. The rookie prospect had established himself as Houston’s backup point guard ahead of his third G League assignment. And with Kevin Porter Jr. missing his second straight game with a bruised left toe, Washington could set a career-high in minutes played (20) against the Clippers. Find a way to score points: The Rockets have had a tough offensive outing since falling to the Miami Heat on Dec. 15. They currently rank last in the NBA in points per game (107.6), 3-point shooting percentage (31.8) and offensive rating (108.2). Houston will have to find a way to score points against one of the Clippers’ best defensive teams. Los Angeles is a top five defensive team ranking fourth in opposing points per game (110.1), fifth in opposing field goal percentage (46.2) and eighth in scoring defensive (111.1). But with the Clippers losing seven of their last eight games, their defense has dwindled in recent weeks, allowing their opponents to average 116.9 points. Playing against Kawhi Leonard for the first time since 2021: Kawhi Leonard has made his long-awaited comeback after missing all of last season with a knee injury. If nothing changes before the tip, the Rockets will play Leonard for the first time since April 2021. In 27 career games against Houston, Leonard averaged 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. His best game against the Rockets in the regular season was on March 6, 2017. He led the San Antonio Spurs to a 112-110 victory with 39 points (12-18 FG, 4-5 3PT), six rebounds and five passes. You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter to @CotyDavis_24 Want the latest news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here Follow inside the rockets on Facebook here Be sure to subscribe to our weekly Bleav In The Rockets podcast today! Click here to listen. Follow inside the rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

