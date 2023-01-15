Melanie Griffith, 65, is seen with a scar on the left side of her face while out in West Hollywood

Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Melanie Griffith, 65, is seen with a new scar on the left side of her face while out in West Hollywood
Oscar nominee Melanie Griffith stepped out with a large new scar on the left side of her face while in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday afternoon.
While enjoying a solo stroll through Los Angeles, the 65-year-old actress displayed a mark, which appears to be healing, just above her ear on her otherwise flawless skin.
The scar, which the Working Girl hasn’t spoken about publicly, hasn’t featured on any of her latest outings as recently as Jan. 11.
When stepping out, the mother-of-three wore a pair of chunky black glasses, matching long sleeves, diamond studs and shiny red lipstick.
Griffith wore minimal makeup and her golden blonde tresses in waves as she cruised around in her vehicle,
In 2018, she was seen several times with a scar or a bandage on her nose after undergoing dermabrasion to remove a cancer cell, according to People.
While filming the 1981 film Roar, Griffith was “mauled by a lion, resulting in over 100 stitches and reconstructive surgery”, according to Business Intern.
Over the years, Griffith has been open about receiving hate online about her appearance.
“Most people tell me I look awful. The tweets I get are really nasty,” she told Us Weekly in 2012.
As for how she keeps her figure in shape, she credited regular exercise with “a workout” four times a week and “hot yoga.”
Griffith, best known for her roles in the films Something Wild (1986), Working Girl (1988), Buffalo Girls (1995) and RKO 281 (1999) and the television show Nip/Tuck.
She is the mother of actress Dakota Johnson, 33, Alexander Bauer, 37, and Stella Banderas, 26.
