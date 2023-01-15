Ankit Gupta would love to return to Salman Khan’s show but on THIS condition [Exclusive]





The current season of Bigg Boss 16 has been very different. We’ve seen how contestants like Abdu Rozik have come out and come back to the show only to leave later. Even Sreejita De made a comeback as a wild card. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans and #PriyAnkit shippers want Ankit Gupta back on the show. From his good looks to his one-liners and his intelligence in tasks, he contributed a lot. They constantly tweeted to the creators to bring Ankit Gupta back to the show. In the meantime, Junooniyatt’s promos have been released on TV. He plays the role of Jahan, a songwriter on the show. Also Read – Bigg Boss 16 PROMO: Sajid Khan Breaks Down And Apologizes To His Roommates; Sumbul Touqeer Khan and other embers of Mandli hug and cry [Watch] A source close to the star told Bollywood Life, “Ankit Gupta would love to make a return to Bigg Boss 16. He thinks he still has a chance to be in the top two if he comes back to the show. But then , the creators and The channel must adjust the schedule of Junooniyatt, his new show. Ankit Gupta has seen the abundance of love in the outside world. He feels he can pick up where he left. Well, it’s Now it’s up to the channel and the creators of Bigg Boss 16 and Junooniyatt to create a window for him. Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta Fans Hosted Social Media Debate as #ShaTina Link Ends on Unfriendly Note [Read Tweets] Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta make the show some of its most intense and emotional moments. The one-sided friendship between PriyAnkit’s love and friendship was appreciated by viewers. Now Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is alone in the house. Guests told her yesterday that she has now become Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s love guru. The actress’ game has gone down a bit. The fight for the top spot is between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress was named the channel’s favorite. Second place could go to MC Stan or Shiv Thakare. Read also – Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam fans attack creators for demotivating her; say, ‘She deserves to win the show’ [Read Tweets] Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-16-ankit-gupta-would-love-to-go-back-on-salman-khans-show-but-on-this-condition-exclusive-entertainment-news-2308356/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos