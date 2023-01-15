The Joker actor teases his next appearance

Amid the Matt Reeves news The Batman Universe coexisting with the new DCU, Barry Keoghan has expressed his hopes of returning to the Robert Pattinson-led franchise as the Joker.

This isn’t the first time the actor has answered questions about his return, especially since his Joker was barely seen and even uncredited in the 2022 film, leaving his character’s future uncertain.

The fact that The Batman The universe is not only secure, but its expansion with sequels and spinoffs raises the question of Keoghan’s pursuit as the Joker in a new light.

And now the Eternals star shared his thoughts on the growing chances of his retaliation.

Batman’s Joker on Reeves’ Return to Universe

When Happy Sad ConfusedJosh Horowitz Asked Barry Keoghan If He’d Get Another Chance To Play The Joker In The Batman sequel or beyond, the actor confessed he had “I like another crack:”

“Obviously, I’d love another crack. I’ve got a ton of groundwork on him. If an opportunity comes up but, you know, they make the call, and I have to respect that.”

When asked what he would do if he was the only one “the call,” not only did the actor respond with “Absolutely,” but he teased that he had “a few other things [he’d] likes to bring” to the following role:

“Certainly. Definitely. Definitely, because I have a few other things that I would like to bring. In fact, I have this little half Moleskine book that I have already written a lot in and so yes, I want to show people what it is.”

Keoghan then admitted his affinity for The killer joke and even has projects “to laminate a copy:”

“Yeah, killer joke, and funny enough, my girlfriend bought me a nice printer that I’m going to laminate a copy too. So yeah, let’s see what happens.”

Finally, when Horowitz raised the possibility of his Joker appearing next alongside Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell in The Penguin, batman 2and even the arkham asylum spin-off, Keoghan said, “Yes, I hope so! I won’t say more…”

Did Keoghan’s Joker Change Matt Reeves’ Mind?

Next The BatmanFor its theatrical debut, Matt Reeves described Barry Keoghan’s Joker as “a pre-Joker Joker” and claimed he was only in the movie for the sake of Paul Dano’s arc as the Riddler.

Still, some fans have wondered if a future clash with Robert Pattinson’s Batman could be in the cards.

Given that Reeves’ film centered on Batman’s early career and due to the number of pre-existing Jokers on the big screen, it only made sense for the director to avoid the Caped Crusader’s most famous adversary in the 2022 film. .

However, in the months that followed, the deleted scene that showed more of Keoghan as the villain generated millions of views, earning his version a top spot on the Best Jokers list ever. ‘screen.

Because of this – and the growing number of opportunities for the Joker to show up – Kegohan’s return no longer seems to be a matter of if, but when.

The fact that the actor kept a notebook of ideas and is even laminating The killer joke also suggests it.

And, while he was careful to share only his hopes and optimism of retaliation, his comment of “I won’t say more…” suggest that he, in fact, has something to say?

Hopefully fans will get confirmation and additional details as DCU and Reeves’ upcoming projects get underway.