Anupam Kher on The Kashmir Files Oscar Eligibility: ‘Slap on faces of’ | Bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher is upset that the story of The Kashmir Files (2022) is taking off worldwide as the film has a shot at earning an Oscar nomination after being eligible. In fact, he thinks it’s a response to all the people who question the authenticity of the subject.

This is a pre-selection, not a nomination. But the journey of a thousand miles is done by taking the first step. It’s a great feeling. The film is not just cinema, a story of all those people who suffered because of the genocide. It was a very personal subject for me, and it got more personal after some people questioned the intention of the filmmaker and those involved, Kher tells us.

The 67-year-old adds: I’m also delighted to be shortlisted. This is the start of a big dream. I come from a small town, I came to Bombay and now I am selected for the representation of a film. It’s a feeling of humility.

In fact, the actor believes that the film noticed by the Academy is also a nod to the glory of Indian cinema, adding: We represent not only those people who were driven from their homes in Kashmir, but also the 1.4 billion people.

In the same way The Kashmir Filesother films including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Chhello Show (last film screening) were named to the list of 301 films eligible for Oscar nominations. Kher says, I will wish and pray for it to be nominated, but I am equally happy and proud of the other four films, which have been shortlisted. In the end, it is Indian cinema that is on the world stage.

Also with Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files opened a chapter on the 1990 exodus and the murders of Kashmiri pundits on screen. While the film did well at the box office, many critics called it propaganda and misrepresentation.

Now Kher thinks being shortlisted is a response to the authenticity of the story.

For the past 32 years, people have kept it under the rug. When the story happened, everyone kind of tried to pretend like it didn’t happen. When the film was accepted by the public, certain people and certain elements tried to derail this authenticity of the film. It’s a slap in the face too. Because I believe the truth finally triumphs, he said, sharing, I’m glad it happened.

Opening up on his thoughts, Kher mentions, This was no ordinary film, which was artistically and commercially successful. He had so many ups and downs. Even though it was very successful, people always called it a propaganda movie or an agenda movie, it’s an answer for them, not that we have to give them an answer. But it was the world that gave them the answer.

The actor plans to sit down and discuss the upcoming plan with director Vivek Agnihotri. We’ll see how we go about it and how we can work on it. We are always biased towards our own child. So I want The Kashmir Files to be nominated but I will be really happy and proud if any of the shortlisted Indian films make the cut ends Kher which was also seen in uunchai and Karthikeya 2 Last year.