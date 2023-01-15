Ex-western actor, his wife survived a fire near Tucson





TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) A former Western star and his wife survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home as well as decades of Arizona movie history.

Ivan Wolverton says thousands of props, books and artwork were burned in the Wednesday morning fire along with almost everything he and Margery ever owned.

We have been married for 68 years. It took us 80 years to piece it all together, Wolverton said of the items lost in the fire which included film photo albums worked by the couple who are now in their early 90s. Wolverton, also known as Red or Red Cloud, starred in Western films from the 1980s through the mid-2000s and appeared in the hit 1993 film Tombstone. He is also known for working on the Mescal film set and pulling stagecoaches in Old Tucson. Margery Wolverton has also worked in western films during her career. Wendy Wolverton, the couple’s daughter, said her parents might not have survived if it hadn’t been for a neighbor knocking on the door of their home in the small town of Three Points and the had alerted. Flames were already shooting through the bottom of the ceiling above the fireplace and into the house, Ivan Wolverton told Tucson television station KGUN. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Only a charred newspaper and a jewelry box were recovered from the fire. The Wolvertons’ four children have come from all over the country to help search for the remaining treasures and figure out what awaits their parents.

