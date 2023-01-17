Angela Bassett shares a ‘prayer’ she has for Hollywood after the success of Black Panther





Awards season continues to heat up, as last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards were another step on the road to this year’s Oscar hopefuls. Winner for her role in the latest Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverAngela Bassett took home another trophy last night for Best Supporting Actress, bringing her own chances of winning the Oscars one step closer and her speech was memorable. While accepting his award, the actor shared a specific prayer regarding the film’s continued success. During her acceptance speech at last night’s Critics Choice Awards, which worked its way up to TwitterBassett emphasized his continued hope that cinematic representation would continue to thrive after this latest success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Outlining her feelings on this in closing her remarks, Angela Bassett’s sentiment was shared as follows: We showed the world that we could create and lead a billion dollar box office hit. And my prayer is that this door remains open and that the sky is the limit for other black creators and storytellers around the world to join us. The Black Panther The series has always been a beacon of successful representation for black heroes and characters. The first installment of 2018 was a smash hit at the box office, as Chadwick Boseman’s solo MCU adventure grossed an estimated $1.3 billion upon release. It only continued with the $835.2 million showing that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever racked up last fall, and now the awards recognition keeps pouring in for Angela Bassett. Bassett is also part of the harvest of Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes , also winning her previous award for the season in the area of ​​Best Supporting Actress from that voting body. Reprising her role as Queen Ramonda, wakanda forever saw the remaining monarch of Wakanda suffer a test of strength, following adversity and personal loss. It was also felt in Angela Bassett’s acceptance speech, with this final note of tribute to her late co-star: Thank you Chadwick, for your love and light surrounding us. We couldn’t have made history, yesterday and today, without you. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever presented many challenges in the wake of Boseman’s untimely passing. One specific twist that came about as a result of the film’s re-arrangement saw Angela Bassett respectfully push Ryan Coogler back in one of the film’s big scenes, so it’s clear she had a big impact on (and in) the film. Additionally, when it comes to her performance as the reigning queen of Wakanda, Bassett’s grueling stunt scene added some physical challenges to the emotional weight of the project. A complex film all around, the Black Panther sequel continues to make a name for itself as a Marvel movie outside the norm of what fans typically see on the big screen. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came together as a film that upped the ante as a comedy adventure, while continuing to push for greater diversity in the entertainment industry through its success. As Angela Bassett continues to be recognized for her great work in this photo, her message is only getting clearer for anyone who needs to hear it. Today’s best Disney+ deals (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) If you are interested in streaming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you won’t have to wait too long. February 1st marks the start of Ryan Coogler’s latest MCU adventure, and it will be available in the same place where you can currently watch most all other MCU movies and TV shows. An active Disney+ subscription is all you’ll need to be ready for the return to Wakanda at your leisure.

