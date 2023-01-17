View Photos – Hollywood Life





Wait a minute, she went out with HIM? Yes, Selena GomezS’s relationships with some of the men she romanced have undoubtedly been highly publicized over the years. There have also been guys you may not know she apparently dated. So it makes sense that we take a walk down memory lane, especially since the music maven and former the Wizards of Waverly Place star recently started dating chain smokers Drew Taggartaccording to a report by We weekly. But before we get to their hot new romance, let’s take a look back at the other men Selenas has dated.

Nick Jonas

Back when they were young Disney stars, Selena and Nick Jonas had a cute little romance that began in 2008 after he broke up with Miley Cyrus. Selena even played Nicks’ love interest in the Jonas Brothers Music video from 2008, Burnin Up. Unfortunately, the romance didn’t last very long. And in 2015, Selena remembered the innocent adventure as a puppy love, you know, that was very sweet.

Taylor Lautner

Another of Selenas’ early studs was none other than Dusk Star Taylor Lautner! They met in 2009 while shooting movies in Vancouver (Selena was shooting Ramona and Beezus and Taylor was shooting Twilight: New Moon). Kristen [Stewart] was staying at my hotel. [Taylor] would visit her, so we constantly met in the lobby and we ended up meeting, Selena explained in a 2009 interview with Seventeen. We went out for lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out and go bowling and stuff, and that went a little too far, I think. People were going a little mad at us. However, Selena confirmed that she was single at the time of her Seventeen interview.

Zedd

The Naturally singer also had a brief fling with dj Zedd, who she dated in 2015 after meeting at a recording studio. Selena has also sparked romance speculation with A direction a singer Niall Horan in 2015 (then again in 2019), and with Pirates of the Caribbean Star Orlando Bloom in 2014 and 2016! However, Selena denied romance speculation for the latter two (Niall also denied rumors for several years in 2020).

Charlie Puth

Selena and Charlie Puth collaborated on the track We Dont Talk Anymore, but there were discussions between the two behind the scenes. I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way for a song like [We Dont Talk Anymore] can seem real if something else is going on behind the scenes, Charlie said in an interview with Billboard. And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very ephemeral, very small, but very impactful. And that really pissed me off. I’m trying to put it in the best possible way: it wasn’t like I was the only person she was thinking about. And I think I knew that in what I was getting into. Later, however, a source close to Selena shared with People that both never dated.

justin bieber

Selenas two most well-known relationships i.e. the ones she actually posed with on red carpets and acknowledged multiple times on and off social media were with justin bieber and The weekend. If there’s one celebrity couple that defines repeating, it means Selena and Justin. They sparked dating rumors in 2010 after spending time together at IHOP, and the relationship became official in 2011 with a red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party (followed by numerous other dates at events in high level).

Following their reported split on Nov. 12, there have been plenty of makeup-breaking ordeals in the ensuing years. However, they officially separated in early 2018 and Justin married the model Hailey Baldwin in September of that year, just months after the Sorry singers split from Selena. Fans later speculated that Selena sang about Justin in her 2019 number one hit, Lose You to Love Me.

The weekend

Selena and The Weeknd reportedly dated for 10 months before going their separate ways towards the end of 2017. Selena was also an apparent inspiration for the Canadian crooner, as many outlets reported that his 2018 album My dear melancholy and her new track Save Your Tears references their relationship.

The Chainsmokers Drew Taggart

In January 2023, it was reported that Selena and The Chainsmokers Drew Taggart were casually dating. They’re not trying to hide their romance by sneaking into members-only clubs, an insider says We Weekly, adding that their new romance is very laid back and low key. They go bowling and to the movies when they spend time together, the source added.

Selena is very affectionate with the rocker, the insider noted, and she can barely keep her hands off him. Overall, they’re having a lot of fun together, the insider said at the time.

