



For decades, Walt Disney World Resort vacations have been enjoyed by millions – people of all shapes and sizes. One of the things that makes Disney World so great is that all of its rides are accessible to almost anyone. Even rides that have more intense stresses are designed to accommodate a wide variety of people. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Disney – Universal Studios male contest. Most rides at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood — whether designed for kids or older audiences — have very restrictive seating. This leaves many guests out in the cold, watching others having fun. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood isn’t scheduled to open until February 17, 2023, but the land has been doing “technical rehearsals” for several days now, so guests were able to dine at Toadstool Café, play Power-Up games, visit the Bowser’s Castle, visit the Mushroom Kingdom and board the new Mario Kart attraction: Bowsers Challenge. However, like many universal attractions, visitors taller than 40 inches may not fit on the ride. According to Hollywood Universal WebsiteGuests with a waist circumference greater than 40″ may not be able to ride. Guests with a waist circumference of 40″ or more cannot be accommodated on the ride and are strongly encouraged to try out the test seat provided at the attraction entrance to help Guests determine their ability to ride. ascend. Secure all loose items before riding. See a team member for more details. After Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge opened, guests were quick to point out that the ride was not a rollercoaster and was so restrictive that many guests wouldn’t be able to enjoy it. Twitter User Anna (@bahnanna4) shared a photo of herself and said she wouldn’t have been out of shape on the ride when she was at her biggest. And, as you can see in the photo, his bigger one doesn’t seem so big. Can we discuss how at my greatest I couldn’t have fit on Mario Kart? A size 40 line is approximately a size 20. Are you kidding me, @UniStudios? It’s a DARK RIDE. Can we discuss how at my greatest I couldn’t have fit on Mario Kart? A size 40 line is approximately a size 20. Are you kidding me, @UniStudios? It’s a DARK RIDE. pic.twitter.com/TAHqNB4XN0 — Anna (Taylor version) (@bahnanna4) January 15, 2023 While people are more forgiving about restrictive roller coasters, Universal gets less grace when slow-moving dark rides for kids — like Secret Life of Pets — also have the same height restrictions. According to research, the average waist circumference of Americans is 40, so this figure may make sense in theory, but many people are above average. Many guests visiting Universal Hollywood and Universal Orlando find themselves unable to ride popular attractions such as Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Revenge of the Mummy,Jurassic World:Velocicoaster, and more. For those looking for themed attractions that will be more welcoming to frequent visitors, heading to a Disney park is definitely the best bet.

