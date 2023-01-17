Pan-Indian star Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar. KGF fame Prashanth Neel is the director of this action drama. On the other hand, Prabhas also has Project-K and Maruthi films in his pipeline.

A few days ago, producer Naveen Yerneni announced that Mythri Movie Makers would produce Prabhas’ next Hindi film, directed by Siddharth Anand. The vine is that war actor Tiger Shroff will play a key role in the biggie that has yet to begin. We have to wait a little longer to find out if Tiger Shroff is in the movie or not.

Tiger Shroff is currently busy filming for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath. Keep watching this space for more exciting movie updates.

