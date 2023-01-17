Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe reveals why he hasn’t returned to America for FOUR years

He is considered one of Hollywood’s greatest actors.

But Russell Crowe hasn’t returned to the United States to make a movie since 2019.

The Gladiator star, who currently splits his time between his Nana Glen farmhouse in Australia and his apartment in Sydney, said his American friends often ask him why he didn’t return to the United States after the pandemic.

“My American friends are like ‘what’s going on?

Between 1992 and 2019, there has never been a year that the actor hasn’t made a trip to the United States at least twice.

But after his last film in the United States, the thriller Unhinged, the pandemic hit.

The Oscar-winning actor says his schedule over the past four years has left him with no time to return to America.

“I haven’t been back since for a press tour,” he explained. “I was able to find a way to do most of the press sitting here on the phone on the farm.”

Over the past four years, Crowe has made films in Thailand, Malta, England, Ireland and Australia.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Gladiator star announced he would begin filming a new Sleeping Dogs movie in Melbourne in February.

The thriller, based on the novel The Book of Mirrors by EO Chirovici, will reunite Crowe with his Gladiator co-star Tommy Flanagan.

The Beautiful Mind star teased another upcoming project in the chat, but didn’t reveal details.

“Later in the year I’m going to Budapest,” he said, explaining that the story of the unnamed film “confirms the events at the end of World War II.”

“It’s a big challenge to play the role, it’s going to be amazing.”

The New Zealand star also opened up about his love of performing on stage with his new bandThe Gentleman Barber.

“There’s nothing like it,” he said, “it’s an adrenaline rush.”

Crowe then revealed that his band’s upcoming performances next week at Coffs Harbor will feature special guest artists, including a chart-topping female star and an award-winning male artist.