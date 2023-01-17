Death of Gina Lollobrigida: the actress of the golden age of Hollywood dies at the age of 95







Actress Gina Lollobrigida has died (Photo: Getty) Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died aged 95 after being hospitalized for some time, an Italian news agency has reported. During her film career, she starred alongside major Hollywood stars such as Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra. During the 1950s and 1960s, Lollobrigida was one of the most sought after European actresses and was known as an international sex symbol. At the time of her death, she was one of the last living stars of Hollywood’s golden age of cinema. Born in Subiaco, Italy, in 1927 to a furniture maker and his wife, Lollobrigida would achieve international fame after starring opposite Bogart in the 1953 film Beat the Devil.

Lollobrigida pictured in Genoa in 1960 for the filming of the romantic comedy Come September (Photo: Getty)

She starred in the film Woman Of Rome in 1954 (Photo: Getty) It was nominated three times for the Golden Globe and once won the award for the world’s favorite film in 1961. It also won three David di Donatello awards, two Nastro d’Argento awards and six Bambia awards. Lollobrigida was nominated once for aBafta for her performance in the 1953 film Bread, Love and Dreams. The actress married Slovenian doctor, Milko Kofi in 1949 and they welcomed their only child, Andrea Milko. in 1957. Kofi gave up medicine to become her manager, but the couple divorced in 1971.

Lollobrigida photographed around 1982 in New York (Photo: Getty)

Lollobrigida attending the Nations Award 2019 cocktail party at the San Pietro Hotel on July 21, 2019 (Photo: Getty) Lollobrigida retired from cinema in 1997 and became a photographer and sculptor. Talk to PARADEin April 2000, she said: I studied painting and sculpture at school and became an actress by mistake. I had many lovers and I still have romances. I am very spoiled. All my life, I’ve had too many admirers. In 1999 Lollobrigida made an unsuccessful bid to represent the Democrats in the European Parliament. More: Trend

She said of her campaign: I have never been involved in politics, but when I got the offer I said yes immediately. It wasn’t until afterwards that I thought about why that was a good thing. I don’t know how many votes I need. I know nothing. The actress is survived by her son, Milko, and her grandson, Dimitri. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .





