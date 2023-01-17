The Daily Herald – TelEm Group and Xtratight Entertainment collaborate again for The Groove





TelEm Group CEO Kendall Dupersoy (second from right) congratulates The Groove, the first-ever King Magicx soca maestro at the end of last year’s high-energy carnival event hosted by the TelEm group and Xtratight Entertainment. ~ Registration open to interested artists ~ POND ISLAND – TelEm Group and popular event promoter Xtratight Entertainment will repeat last year’s hugely successful The Groove soca event as one of the highlights of Carnival 2023 in April. Soca music fans were made aware of the event in an official joint announcement by St. Maarten’s leading telecommunications provider and leading Bertaux show promoter, Mr. Rude Fleming, this week. The two will once again target St. Maarten soca artists, pitting them against each other in another epic soca battle. While the two are no strangers to big carnival shows, last year was a first for The Groove as they teamed up to put on this high-energy musical event. Because we had such good airplay and because people were so impressed with the quality of the performances, we really had no choice but to host The Groove again in 2023, Rude said. Announcing that the event is on, TelEm Group and Xtratight Entertainment are also extending an invitation to all artists who wish to participate in this year’s event to register their names. Registration begins now for the show that will take place on the Festival Village stage on April 19. All interested singers/performers can register by visiting https://xtratight.com/thegroove/. The deadline for registration is February 27. The winner of this year’s event will dance offstage with a grand prize of US$10,000 and the production of a professional music video. However, to claim these prizes, participants will have to fight against The Groove Monarch king, King Magicx, the first winner in 2022. Organizers said all guidelines for the event will be sent to interested parties via email after registration. Mr. Rude rejoices again in the great energy that soca artists can bring to Carnival, as they did last year. These singers are serious about what they do. Their songs were released wonderfully last year. People were behind their favorite artists 100% and they put on a quality show. This year, we’re looking forward to all of that and more, so tell your favorite soca artist to sign up today, Rude urged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/telem-group-xtratight-entertainment-collaborate-once-again-for-the-groove The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos