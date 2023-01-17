



A space in the China Bridge Garage in Old Town during the Sundance Film Festival might be as sought after as a spot on the guest list at parties on nearby High Street. China Bridge provides one of the most convenient parking spots for the festival hubbub along Main Street. However, someone who wants to park there must be prepared to pay more than they normally would. City Hall raises garage prices during Sundance, and the dollar amount will fluctuate throughout the festival. Drivers must enter via Avenue de Marsac and there are no in and out privileges. Parking rates at China Bridge, according to the municipal government: $40 is January. 19

$50 on January 20 and 21

$40 on January 22 and 23

$1 per hour with a $30 fee for the fifth hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 24-26. The fees will be $4 per hour from 6 p.m. to midnight, which is the regular winter rate.

$30 on January 27 and 28 Parking fees return to normal rates on January 29, the last day of the festival. City Hall notes that there are options at private sector garages in the heart of Main Street with daily costs ranging from $20 to over $100. There will be handicap spaces available on the upper level of the China Bridge Garage, the Brew Pub lot and the Galleria lot. Parking in the Sandridge parking lots off Marsac Avenue is free, but the town hall notes that they should fill up early in the morning during Sundance. Other free bundles include: the Richardson Flat incentive parking lot. Free buses will run around the lot from Old Town and Prospector every 20 minutes between 5:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. from January 19 to January 28. Last bus from Old Town Transit Center to Richardson Flat leaves at 2am

incentive parking at 1875 Homestake Road. Someone must register their vehicle to use the land. A bus route is nearby with service running from 8am to 2am during Sundance. An on-call program guaranteeing a return home is available after 3am from the location.

the Deer Valley Resort parking lots outside the Snow Park Lodge, which will be available to festival-goers from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. between January 19 and January 28. Vehicles left after 1 a.m. may be towed at the owner's expense. The Park City bus system serves Snow Park with a route to the Old Town Transit Center. More information is available in the Park City Community Guide, a City Hall-authored publication that provides wide-ranging information designed to help someone navigate Sundance. It is available on the municipality's website, http://www.parkcity.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldextra.com/entertainment/movies-tv/2023/jan/16/park-city-outlines-sundance-parking-options-and-be-ready-to-pay-a-premium/

