Margot Robbie brings Hollywood to Sydney for Babylon premiere





Samara Weaving, Diego Calva, Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin at the Australian premiere of Babylon in Sydney | PROVIDED AT SYDNEY’S State Theater last night, fans turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of one of our country’s greatest acting exports. And stepping out in a vintage-inspired Versace for the Australian premiere of his latest film, BabylonMargot Robbie did not disappoint. Alongside his co-star Diego Calva and his Australian co-stars Phoebe Tonkin and Samara Weaving, Robbie was a vision on the red carpet and clearly touched by his warm welcome home, taking plenty of time to greet fans with selfies and autographs. Tracing the rise and fall of a host of characters, including self-proclaimed star Nellie LaRoy (Robbie), aspiring filmmaker Manuel Torres (Calva) and spiraling actor Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), Damien Chazelle’s Babylon celebrates the scandalously debauched age of Hollywood silent cinema. “In this film, you see how they [shot films] 100 years ago without sound it was just a cacophony of noise,” said Robbie Harper’s BAZAAR Australia/New Zealand on the red carpet. “Everyone was shooting movies next to each other and the actors were doing five different movies at the same time, just putting on a different costume and moving on to the next set. It was just madness, no rules, no regulations, just madness. Below, relive the highlights of the star-studded premiere and prepare to immerse yourself in the joyful chaos of Babylon when it lands in cinemas from January 19. Related: See Hollywood at its most hedonistic in Margot Robbies Babylon PROVIDED PROVIDED PROVIDED Custom Samara weaving in Louis Vuitton | PROVIDED Phoebe Tonkin in Chanel | PROVIDED Diego Calva | PROVIDED Margot Robbie in Versace | PROVIDED PROVIDED PROVIDED PROVIDED PROVIDED PROVIDED PROVIDED

