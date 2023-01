‘So what?’ – The Front

By Beth Harpaz

January 16, 2023 Comedian Chelsea Handler used it monologue while hosting the Critics Choice AwardsSunday to riff on Jews in Hollywood fracas. We’ve all heard a lot of nonsense recently about Jews running Hollywood, Handler said. I would like to say, as a Jewish woman, what if they do? We do not care? The French run the bakeries, the Italians run the mafia and the Swedes run IKEA. OKAY? Stay in your lane! Handler also said this awards season features some solid Jewish fare, including the Fleishmans, a reference to the miniseries. Fleishman is in trouble; Steven Spielberg’s movie The Fablemansand that giant bagel in Everything everywhere all at once. Vulture called the bagel in All a doomsday device, and the film’s girl character, Jobu Tupaki, at one point said, “When you really put everything on a bagel, it becomes that.” The truth. Nothing matters. The Critics Choice program broadcast on The CW network, where the standard rate includes shows like The funniest animals in the world, 90210 and Pen and Counter. Actor Seth Rogen, presenting the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, made his own Jewish quip, saying: If you were a normal viewer of The CW, this is a startling image to see on your TV right now. I may be the first Jew in The CW history. Dip it in. The managers’ joke about Jews in Hollywood is the latest sting in the ongoing back and forth over anti-Semitic comments made last year by Kanye West, who goes by the name Ye. Comedian Dave Chappelle added fuel to the fracas in a controversySNLmonologue. Sharon Rosen Lieb, great-granddaughter of a Jewish Hollywood pioneer, wrote an op-ed for the Forward addressed to Chappelle in which she said: Yes, there are many Jews in Hollywood because discrimination barred them from other careers in the early 1900s. Jewish pioneers in Hollywood like my great-grandfather Sol Mr. Wurtzel, who produced more than 700 films for 20th Century Fox, created a new form of popular entertainment and exploited it. A short video from JewishFactsDaily on the history of Jews in Hollywood, explaining that they created the movie industry because they were excluded from so many other industries, was enjoyed by thousands of viewers and widely shared online.

