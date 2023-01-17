What is New Hollywood? The cinema revolution you need to know

Are you a fan of the New Hollywood era?

We often talk about the impact of films on us when we talk about the importance of cinema, but that’s rare discussed how society and culture are also shaped by the films that are created for us to watch.

Audiences are constantly changing. As new generations grow up, thoughts, feelings and perspectives change and therefore art and entertainment reflect these changes. For a film to truly resonate in a culture, it must align with a collective emotion within that culture. For example, the Czechoslovak New Wave was partly the result of pressure for social and political reform within the Communist Party.

However, the relationship between art and society is not one-sided. Change and art often respond in a cyclical, but progressive way. We are drawn to stories that reflect their frustrations with the society we live in, and at the same time these stories have the power to affect and change us. The stories we tell evolve as we evolve, and vice versa.

Credit: United Artists

Today, we are witnessing this game in real time. As audiences grow increasingly dissatisfied with the lack of diversity in the types of stories being told, we’re starting to see greater efforts to break up the homogeneity of perspectives. As artists and storytellers, it is our responsibility to respond to this sentiment and give voice to these concerns. We call for change in the stories we consume, and in turn, storytellers call for change in the society in which we live.

It is this very relationship between art and society that gave rise to the New Hollywood film movement — as it has many other movements around the world — and it is the examination of this relationship that makes little white lies‘ video on the subject a fascinating watch. Although brief, this video is an instructive look at how some of the most famous movies and filmmakers in cinematic history emerged from an era when societal discontent was directly reflected in movie audience preferences. The video is a must for anyone wishing to deepen their knowledge of the history of cinema in a sociological context.

The beginnings of the new Hollywood

As baby boomers matured, moviegoers became younger and more adventurous, and they opted for European cinema arthouse films over studio films. Studios didn’t know how to react to the changing demographics, and film after film began to plummet at the box office.

Old Hollywood needed a change, that was clear. Studios began to relinquish control to young directors in hopes of capturing these arthouse audiences, allowing for greater risk-taking and broader innovation. This marked the transition to the era of New Hollywood.

Since these productions were director-led rather than studio-controlled, directors like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and Michael Cimino were able to use innovative techniques to tell boundary-pushing stories that still promised commercial success. Some of these films were so influential at the time that they have become deeply embedded in today’s cultural subconscious. Even if you haven’t seen a movie like Taxi driver, you may still have looked in the mirror on occasion and asked, “Are you talking to me?”

Of course, audiences still love familiarity, and Old Hollywood hasn’t been completely abandoned.

New Hollywood films hand-picked characters, genres, and visual ideas from the previous period, using them in new ways to reflect the feelings of its disgruntled young audience. Often, this involved focusing on strangers who went against social norms. movies like Bonny and Clyde and The graduation took boundary-pushing themes and made them palatable to mainstream audiences by placing them in a familiar genre or comfortable setting.

These films also began to feature characters living on the margins of society. midnight cowboy, a film about a male prostitute, became the first X-rated film to be nominated for an Oscar. With Easy Riderthe counterculture was not only introduced into the American mainstream, but it was also shamelessly endorsed.

Credit: Pictures of Colombia

Crime, war and truth of the new Hollywood

The crime became a recurring feature through the New Hollywood era and was, in part, a critique of American societal problems at the time, marked by runaway inflation and institutional mistrust.

dog afternoon is a film based on a true story in which the criminal elements of the narrative mask deeper societal discontent. One of the film’s most iconic moments occurs when Sonny stirs up the crowd by chanting “Attica” to the police, referencing a recent riot in the New York State prison in which the police were convicted for its brutality. Likewise, Sonny’s transgender lover is a prominent character in the film – a rarity even today – and further defines his character as an “outsider”.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Likewise, the horrors and effects of the Vietnam War are themes that appear throughout the New Hollywood era. by Francis Ford Coppola Revelation now is probably the most iconic Vietnam War film, but several Vietnam veterans also feature to varying degrees in other New Hollywood films.

The most enduring portrait of the impact of war on us is that of Michael Cimino The deer hunter. The film is a hard-hitting manipulation of a subject then taboo in America – how the lives of young men were forever changed by their experiences during the Vietnam War.

Although the studio has prepared for massive financial losses due to The deer hunter, the film was a huge critical and financial success. Cimino became the poster child for a film movement that placed author’s risk above all else.

Credit: Universal images

Of course, cultures and audiences continue to evolve over time.

Just two years after the release of The deer hunter, The Gate of Paradise, another expensive gamble by Cimino, failed at the box office, causing the movement to crumble. Film movements have their place in the history of cinema. They are a mirror of society and, in a way, society is a mirror of cinema. The tides of cinema are always changing.

In the meantime, it is important to remember that we have the power to influence the output of industry as much as its output has the ability to affect us. This is one of the most valuable lessons we can learn from the era of New Hollywood.

Let us know what you think of the New Hollywood movement in the comments below!