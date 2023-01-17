Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will air on THIS platform from this date





Hotly-anticipated Bollywood superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, has been instructed to make changes to the films for his OTT released by the Delhi High Court on Monday. Directed by Yash Raj Films, the film has already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification. Pathaan creators will need to resubmit CBFC for re-certification by March 10 ahead of its streaming premiere. Pathaan will be released on the OTT platform – Amazon Prime Video on April 25. Also Read – Pathaan: John Abraham Clears All Speculation About Being Upset With Movie Trailer & Directors With Latest Post According to Bar & Bench, the Delhi High Court has requested the producers of Pathaan to provide Hindi subtitles with closed captions and audio descriptions for the OTT version as it is to benefit visual and hearing impairments. In accordance with the Disability Rights Act 2016, the court asked the producers to make some changes keeping in mind the accessibility of entertainment for the hearing and visually impaired. Besides Yash Raj Films and the OTT platform Prime Video, here is a list of other departments that have been added as defendants in the plea, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities from the Department of Social Justice. and empowerment. Read also – Pathaan: John Abraham avoids talking about his film with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; KRK says he’s upset with the final cut of the trailer [Watch video] Watch Pathaan Trailer – The action thriller was directed by Siddharth Anand and Pathaan hits the big screen on January 25. The court observed that instructions for including an audio description cannot be released at this time. But the court passed a guideline with OTT’s publication in mind. ALSO READ – Entertainment News Wrap: RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi head to 2023 Oscars; New Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Trailer Released [Watch Video] On the work side, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screens after four years. He last appeared in the movie Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan has action thriller Atlees Jawan alongside South Indian actress Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

