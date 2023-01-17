Impact of Box Office Pickup on PVR Stock Price: Big Bollywood Movies Fail to Stand Out





Kotak Securities downgrades PVR Photo: PTI Kotak Securities downgraded the PVR share and reduced the target price to Rs 1850 per share. The company reduced FY23 24 EBITDA (a measure of the company’s core profitability) by 15-38%. The company reduced FY23 24 EBITDA (a measure of the company’s core profitability) by 15-38%. #MarketsWithETNOW | Bollywood has been sick with many big budget movies that failed to make it to the box office. t.co/XtpoK7HNrw — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023 This news comes against the backdrop of Mumbai’s recent NCLT nod to the merger of INOX and PVR. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval of the INOX-PVR merger is expected to create a multiplex giant, the merged entity will have strong bargaining power, there will be better negotiations, better theatrical windows, it is a big boon to capital expenditure discipline that will promote cash flow, improve the strength of the entity’s balance sheet and help redefine the dynamics of the industry. However, the downgrade seems to focus on the emerging trend in the Hindi multiplex sector, as it is suffering from a content slump. There has been a persistent weakness when it comes to Bollywood’s net box office collection. The data suggests that there has been a structural change in consumer behavior, they seem to have a very low threshold to tolerate bad content, even movies led by big banners have failed when they failed to impress the audience. However, it is hoped that Bollywood will produce better content in the near future, but attracting audiences to theaters and matching the pre-pandemic level will still be a daunting task. Meanwhile, cinemas also face competition from OTT, which is raising the bar for content. Audiences are redirected to OTT for great content from the comfort of their homes. Kotak Securities downgraded the PVR as it said PVR INOX occupancy over the past 9 months was approximately 26% compared to the normalized occupancy of 32% before the pandemic. Going forward, the company said there will be a decline in occupancy impact on EBITDA margins of approximately 150 basis points and on EBITDA of approximately 8-10%. It reduced the merged entity’s FY24 occupancy rate by 29% and EBITDA by 15%.

