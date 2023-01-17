Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan called Adil after their marriage reports came out | Bollywood





Actor Rakhi Sawant says his ‘brother’ and actor Salman Khan called his businessman-husband Adil Khan Durrani and saved his marriage. On Monday, Rakhi and his Adil spoke to the paparazzi. During the conversation, Adil said he had a “situation” and needed time to announce his marriage to Rakhi Sawant. A video of the couple was shared on Instagram. (Also read | Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Durrani Finally Confirms Marriage) Speaking to the paparazzi, Rakhi said, “Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot) He met my brother too. Definitely, he got a call from my brother. You know it was done). She added, “Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With his brother, do you think he can refuse the marriage of Salman’s sister? after my brother’s call). When the paparazzi asked Adil about Salman, he said, “He’s very nice, he’s humble. He told me a few things. I said okay. Aesa kuch nahi hai (There’s no nothing like it).” Rakhi added, “Mera bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya (My brother Salman helped me settle).” Reacting to the video, one person commented, “@beingsalmankhan such a gentleman.” Another fan wrote, “Salman (red heart emoji).” Earlier, Adil officially confirmed his marriage to Rakhi. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Adil shared a photo. He captioned the post, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I’m not married to you Rakhi. I just had to deal with a few things so I had to have a quiet, happy married life with us Rakhi (pappudi).” Rakhi commented, “Thank you jaan much love.” Recently, Rakhi took to her Instagram to post that she got married to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photo from their marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29 of the year last. Ever since Rakhi broke the news of his marriage on social media, several reports have surfaced claiming that Adil has denied getting married to Rakhi. Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi split from her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi a few years ago.

