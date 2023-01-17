17 Bollywood debuts to watch in 2023

Who doesn’t love a good debut in Bollywood? And in 2023, we’re sure to see some interesting ones.

From the 90s to today

Every kid in the 90s remembers the “Hrithik mania” that took over the whole nation when Hrithik Roshan made his film debut with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000). At the same time, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Refugee (2000) and followed him with his iconic role as Poo in the much-loved Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. For years, they were the most searched couple on screen, even if the films they made did not live up to the success of K3G. The only name that comes to mind when thinking of similar success is Deepika Padukone, who was all the rage in 2007 when Om Shanti Om came out of.

Although no Bollywood celebrity has managed to reach such a high since then, stars like the late Sushant Singh Rajput (Kai Po Che!), Alia Bhatt (student of the year), Varun Dhawan (student of the year), Sidharth Malhotra (student of the year), Imran Khan (Jaane you… ya jaane na), Shahid Kapoor (Ishq VishkRajkummar RaoLove Sex Aur Dhokha), Ayushmann Khurrana (Vicky Donor), Parineeti Chopra (Checkers against Ricky Bahl), Ranveer Singh (Baaja Baaraat Group), Vicky Kaushal (Masan), Bhumi Pednekar (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), and Anushka Sharma (Rab and Jodi’s children) all made successful debuts.

Then there are actors who didn’t quite make it with their first film but became massive stars afterwards – for example, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. In recent times, Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame overnight after the success of the blockbuster Ravine Boy and the media was divided over who made the best debut when Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan starred in Dhadak and Kedarnath respectively in 2018.

While debuts don’t always set the tone for an actor’s later career, in an industry as unpredictable as this, it’s always good to arrive with a splash. At the same time, a successful debut does not guarantee a successful career – Bollywood is witness to many one-hit wonders that failed to match the success of their first film. A debut can also be a trying time for an actor, especially because all eyes are on him. Most Bollywood debutants have been in the public eye since birth, while some are complete mysteries, who have worked their way into a movie role after years of hard work.

Here is the overview of the most anticipated Bollywood debut of 2023:

Souhana Khan

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar. The Archies. The series should be released on Netflix.

Shanaya Kapoor

According to reports, Shanaya Kapoor will debut in 2023 with Bedhadak opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

Laksh Lalwani

Laksh Lalwani or Lakshya played the lead role in Porus, a historical drama television series based on the Battle of Hydaspes. He is set to make his Bollywood debut in 2023 with Bedhadak opposite Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada and would also star in Dharma Productions’ Friendly 2 and Aghat.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi is set to join her sister Janhvi in ​​Bollywood with her debut in Zoya Akhtar. The Archies.

Rijul Ray

Rijul Ray will make his big debut in the Amazon Prime Original series Adhoura which is directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Bannerjee. He also has that of Ronnie Screwala A veil in the pipeline which is led by Vandana Kataria.

Yuvraj Menda

Yuvraj Menda is another newbie who joins the brigade with The Archies. He often appears alongside content creator Taneesha Mirwani in short-form videos on social media.

Cwaayal Singh

Cwaayal Singh will make his acting debut in Netflix To classifywhich is the Indian adaptation of the popular Spanish series Elite.

Moses Koul

Model and musician Moses Koul will debut in Netflix’s long-awaited web series To classify which is the Indian version of the popular Elite series.

Pashmina Roshan

Niece of Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan is ready to make her big debut in Ishq Vishk rebound.

Jibraan Khan

As a child actor, Jibraan Khan starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham like Krish Raichand. The actor is set to make his big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk rebound.

Aisha Kanga

Popular model Ayesha Kanga will make her big debut in Netlfix’s To classify.

Shehnaaz Gill

One of India’s most beloved stars, Shehnaaz Gill will make his Bollywood debut with Someone’s brother, someone’s life alongside Salman Khan.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Nikhil Nanda will make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Vedang Raina

Singer, actor and model Vedang Raina will make his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Aditi Saigal (Dot)

Aditi Saigal alias Dot is an Indian musician who we will see alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Chintan Rachchh

Poet and actor Chintan Rachchh will make his Netflix debut To classify This year.

Reshham Sahaani

Reshham Sahaani is an actress who will make her debut in Hansal Mehta Faraaz opposite Zahan Kapoor.

These are 17 of the most anticipated Bollywood debuts of 2023 that we are looking forward to. We wish the class of 2023 all the best as they enter the industry.

Image credits: Instagram of the artists