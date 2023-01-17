10 Most Memorable Musicals From Hollywood’s Golden Age

The Golden Age was undoubtedly an unforgettable and remarkable period for the film industry. While the heyday of cinema took place between the early 1930s and the late 1940s – an era that was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful – the golden age only came to an end in the 1960s.





This extraordinary era featured some incredible films that are today considered major classics, and musicals are of course no exception – the genre’s popularity was at its height in the Western world from the 1930s to the early 1950s. To celebrate some of the finest plays in the category, it’s best to delve into the most essential classic musicals, The Wizard of Ozto Sing in the rain.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ (1939)

Standing the test of time and enduring one of the most acclaimed musicals, The Wizard of Oz is a wonderful American musical fantasy film based on L. Frank Baum1900 children’s fantasy novel of the same name. The film follows Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) and his dog, Toto, who are victims of a giant tornado that rips through their farm in Kansas and sweeps them from their home to the colorful land of Oz (Frank Morgan). Hoping to find their way home, the two embark on a journey where the famous wizard resides.

Carried out by Victor Fleming, the family musical has an entertaining plot in addition to many memorable characters. Needless to say, it also features an amazing score for viewers to sing along to. Without a doubt, The Wizard of Oz entertains global audiences, even 84 years later, and is arguably the most famous film in history.

“An American in Paris” (1951)

Located in the beautiful city of France after the Second World War, An American in Paris stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron as the main tracks. The film follows Jerry, a painter who struggles to sell his paintings and is eventually discovered by an influential heiress. Meanwhile, Jerry falls in love with a charming French girl named Lise, who is already engaged.

A charming film throughout, the 1951 feature film directed by Vincent Minelli, which won a Best Picture Oscar at the time, features stunning choreography and captivating storytelling. While the movie isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, it’s still worth watching.

“The Sound of Music” (1965)

center around Julie Andrews‘ Maria, a young woman in 1930s Austria who is tasked with becoming governess to seven children of a widowed naval officer (Christopher Plumer), Robert SageThe award-winning 1965 musical is one of the most referenced films still today, with one of the most universally recognizable titles from a film.

Flawless functionality, as many would agree, The sound of music never ceases to amaze moviegoers around the world, especially those who love the musical genre. With a very melodious score and compelling characters – especially Maria de Julie – this timeless classic will bring pure joy to anyone who decides to take a seat.

“Mary Poppins” (1964)

Mary Poppinsthe first film adaptation of the famous children’s series written by the Australian-British author PL Travers, goes down in history as one of the most endearing musicals. Following the arrival of a bewitching nanny (Julie Andrews) in Jane’s house (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), George Banks (David Tomlinson) neglected children of Edwardian London, with whom Mary Poppins embarks on many magical adventures.

The beloved film is undoubtedly a delight for many viewers, as well as one of the most unique achievements in filmmaking. Combining classic humor with a strong moral compass, Robert StevensonThe masterpiece of Who’s Suitable For All Ages introduces audiences to an incredibly loving and disciplined mentor whose cinematic legacy is still very much alive today.

“A Star Is Born” (1954)

Revolving around the unforgettable romance between a struggling movie star (james mason) and a showgirl (Judy Garland), who blossoms when a drunken Norman stumbles upon her number one night, the first remake of the 1937 film of the same title is one of the most thrilling of its kind.

With a storyline so gripping it inspired two more remakes (including 2018’s big hit with Lady Gaga and bradley cooper), 1954 A star is born is considered one of the best classic films, and for good reason – this marvelous film makes for incredible, memorable drama with tons of great songs and solid performances to match.

“History of the West Side” (1961)

Freely inspired by Shakespearethe most famous romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, this award-winning adaptation follows two feuding families turned into rival gangs that are fueled by their hatred for each other. However, Maria (Nathalie Bois) and Tony (Richard Beymer) A blossoming forbidden relationship begins when the two meet at a ball.

In 2021, a new remake of the popular musical West Side Story came out, and it relied on a talented cast; Still, there’s little doubt that the 1961 version remains the superior film, going down in history as one of the most triumphant and best-choreographed musicals ever made.

“Seven wives for seven brothers” (1954)

Seven wives for seven brothers was released theatrically in 1954 and received great acclaim, including an academy award for best music. The film is set in 1850 Oregon and follows events after a backwoodsman (Howard Keel) brings his wife Milly (Jane Powell) to his farm, inspiring his seven brothers to do the same.

Often referred to as one of the best American musicals ever made, this Stanley Donen movie is tuned to win a lot of hearts. Featuring plenty of great moves and songs, the lively and exuberant movie also offers tons of great comedic moments.

‘Top Hat’ (1935)

Carried out by Marc Sandrichthis charming film features a very entertaining couple — Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers like the two main threads. High Hat tells the fascinating and unlikely love story of an American dancer who falls in love with a British model after they accidentally meet.

Elegant and whimsical in its entirety, the 1935 film is one of the most sophisticated musicals of the golden age, counting on incredible dance numbers as well as several iconic songs that brought a touch of joy and of light to many lives during the time of the Great Depression.

“My Fair Lady” (1964)

Set in 1910s London and showcasing legendary talent, Audrey Hepburn, my lovely lady carried out by George Sugar stands out as one of the most memorable musicals thanks to its marvelous score. The film follows the journey of Eliza Doolittle, a working-class Cockney girl who is transformed into a cultured member of high society by her teacher Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison).

Based on George Bernard ShawThe 1913 play “Pygmalion,” the 1964 feature film offers both comedic moments and incredible numbers, and what more could a viewer ask for when watching a musical? Filled with romance and drama, this genre flick is definitely a must-watch.

“Let’s Sing in the Rain” (1952)

Maintaining its reign as, arguably, the most memorable musical of all time, Sing in the rain is a film very appreciated by the public and the critics. Released in 1952 directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kellythe highest-rated film centers on a silent film star who falls into a choir during the difficult transition to talkies in 1920s Hollywood.

An undeniably fascinating image, always joyful Sing in the rain offers moviegoers an incredible story about love and cinematic technology, never lacking in quality dance numbers and upbeat songs. Guaranteed to have everything a good musical should have, the film still delights audiences today.

