Pathaan’s box office advance booking scares KRK as it makes another U-turn? Said “I’m Not Against”, Netizens Troll “Jab Hit Hone Ke Chances Hai…”





Ever since Shah Rukh Khan announced his comeback film Pathaan, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has been behind the film, its directors, its PR agency, and even its title for that matter. Time and time again, we’ve seen him tweet about the title change. Not only that, he even called the movie a big flop in his back-to-back tweets. But it looks like Pathaan’s collection of early bookings has already changed his mind and here’s what he has now said. Scroll down to read in detail. A while back, KRK took to Twitter and wrote in favor of Pathaan. Despite calling it a flop several times, the self-proclaimed critic now says he doesn’t know if it will be box office or a flop and will also oppose fake news. I don’t know if #Pathaan will be a hit or a flop? Even I have nothing to do with hit and flop. I’m not against the movie. My job is to criticize the film honestly and I will. But I don’t like fake news. So I will stand against all fake news regarding the movie, KRK tweeted. Shortly after posting the tweet, netizens followed KRK. One of them wrote, You are not against, din raat to bhok rahe ho film ka name change karo ye karo o karo jab hit hone ke chances hai to kutte ki neutral banae ka natak. Kabi dusra ka sach karo karo by wala karega tumhara bhi karega. Just bad for others. As another said, The world knows that whenever it comes to an SRK movie you are bound to give a negative review as usual like the movie copied same story and all so we know what you are going to say in your review, so ultimately no one is interested in listening to it because everyone knows what you will say. I do not know if #pathaan Will it be a success or a flop? Even I have nothing to do with hit and flop. I’m not against the movie. My job is to criticize the film honestly and I will. But I don’t like fake news. So I will oppose any fake news about the film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2023 Well, it’s not the first time he’s backtracked on the statement he made earlier. In October last year, he tweeted, ! , (Mahsoor kahawat hai ki apna maarega toh chaav mein daalega, aur gair maarega toh dhoop mein daalega. Ab aayi samajh) Bhai Jaan @iamsrk. I’m really sorry if I hurt you in any way. Now my full support for #Pathan! All my wishes. For more Bollywood gossip and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read: When Anushka Sharma gave it back to Sunil Gavaskar for his lockdown Me at Bas Anushka Ki Bowling Ki Practice Ki Dig At Virat Kohli Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/pathaan-box-office-advance-booking-scares-krk-as-he-takes-another-u-turn-says-im-not-against-it-netizens-troll-jab-hit-hone-ke-chances-hai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos