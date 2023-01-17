Kritika Kamra on the industry facing financial setbacks: daily workers should bear the brunt of it and I don’t think that’s fair

2022 has been a great year for actor Kritika Kamra, who is eyeing several releases in 2023. Although she is experiencing a peak in her career, Kamra points out that it is a difficult time for the entertainment industry as she tries to adapting to the new normal after the confinement induced by the Covid-19.

Lately, I heard about budget cuts. Some projects are put on hold. The economy of things also changes. Even projects that were green lit before are shelved. Even though we’re moving forward and good things are happening, I feel like it’s being done differently than we expected.

And one thing she’s not happy about amid this transition is how the brunt of the hard times is being taken on by day laborers on film sets. Whatever financial struggle we face, I don’t like the way budget cuts and pay cuts are expected of the team, technicians, hair and makeup artists, artistic and support staff . Day workers are expected to suffer the consequences and I don’t think that’s fair. These are the people who came back to work after a very long time and you shouldn’t ask them for less money.

Kamra says she fully understands that the budget has to be managed, but she suggests that it be offset by star fees. She explains: We are a country dominated by stars, no matter what we say and there is a percentage of people who are paid very very expensive. There may be another way of adjustment where this responsibility falls on the people at the top of the food chain and not on the workers who work so hard to make ends meet.

Having been with the company for a long time, Kamra mentions that she has a knowledge of production as well as the kind of calculations it takes to make something profitable these days, especially when the box office isn’t working. so good. and people are now watching as much content as they are busy. There is not a lot of money in the market. I understand all that. These adjustments are necessary and will occur in all industries. I just think it’s unfair if daily workers are bearing the brunt of it. People who are already not getting paid the way they should, expecting them to take this hit is unfair. I think that responsibility should be borne by the stars of the film and television industry, she concludes.

