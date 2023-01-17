Pathaan, Shehzada, Tiger 3, Selfie, Bholaa: what Bollywood has in store for us in 2023 | Bollywood

In 2022, Bollywood emerged from the Covid-19 crisis and tried to recover with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Records among other things proving profitable. Even as the Boycott Bollywood Brigade marched on social media, pan-Indian projects including KGF 2, RRR, and kantara roared at the box office. Now the big question is, will Bollywood be able to rebound and come out even stronger in 2023? While the year has an impressive lineup with films like Selfiee, Shehzada, Bholaa, Pathaan, Dunki, Sam Bahadur, Fighterand Animal already making noise for all the right reasons, it will be interesting to see how they do at the box office.

Talking about what may or may not work, fraternity members believe that 2023 will be mostly about Shah Rukh Khan with his three projects – Pathan, Jawan and Soak lined up for release.

Trade expert Atul Mohan says, “All eyes will be on SRK. Pathane is going to be a complete package thanks to Siddharth Anand and there are rumors of cameo appearances from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff that have audiences buzzing for good. jawan should bring in moolah at the box office given Atlee’s directorial record in the south. And Rajkumar Hiranis Soak will also be the highlight of the year.

Producer Vishal Rana adds in agreement, It will come as no surprise to see SRK take all the limelight throughout the year. It’s probably one of the few times a superstar has so many great movies coming out one after the other in the span of a few months.

Among the Khans, Salman Khan also has tiger 3 and Someone’s brother, someone’s life coming out in a sequel and it’s expected to bring moolah at the box office this year.

Looking back, according to business analyst Taran Adarsh, 2022 taught us never to hold out hope in any project. There were many shocks and surprises last year. We are going to see the same in 2023 as well. Lots of interesting movies are lined up. We’ll have to see which one does the trick, but 2023 is full of movies with some very interesting stars and equally interesting subject matter.

After a long time, 2023 will see almost every mainstream actor getting multiple releases. From Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra, every actor has something new to offer.

Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor are in that phase of their career where they make the movies they love. Kartik is definitely going to be in the top 3 actors this year in terms of popularity, adds Mohan.

As for Ranbir, given that he had a mixed 2022 with Shamshera be a flop and brahmastra proving to be quite successful, 2023 will become pivotal with Animal and Luv Ranjans Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. You can expect these two films to hopefully cross the 100 crore mark each at the box office, Adarsh ​​hopes.

Another actor the industry is betting all its bets on is Akshay Kumar. With selfie and OMG 2!, the public can expect huge successes. Both are commercial movies and will see Akshay in an entertaining way, something people love to see him in. And his Bad Miyan Chote Miyan 2 should also make waves this year, says director Milap Zaveri.

He further adds that 2023 will be dedicated to masala artists. Kartik Aaryans Shehzada and Ajay Devgns Bholah are going to be a mass dhamaka and hopefully set the box office on fire. Then Prabhas and Kriti Sanons Adipurush Definitely going to be one of the biggest highlights of 2023. Despite the film facing critical acclaim, the film is going to open up in a huge way, Zaveri says.

Business expert Komal Nahta mentions Ajay Devgn and claims that the actor will follow the success of Drishyam 2 with Maidaan and Bholah in 2023. He adds, in addition to big budget releases, Foukrey 3 should also attract audiences to theaters. Since this is the third film in the franchise, it will therefore be bigger and more ambitious.