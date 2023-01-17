SRK observes Pathaan with Suhana weeks after Minister’s request | Bollywood

Weeks after Madhya Pradesh President Girish Gautam said Shah Rukh Khan should watch Pathaan with his daughter, the actor indeed watched the movie not only with Suhana Khan but also his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan at the Yash Raj Films office on Monday. The family were spotted arriving for the screening late Monday night. Read also : Pathaan Receives New Direction from Delhi High Court; Shah Rukh Khan’s film will be released on Prime Video in April

Shah Rukh was seen in a cream t-shirt and blue pants and wore the pearl necklace he was seen wearing during promotions for the film. Aryan also wore a white t-shirt while Suhana wore a cream hoodie.

In December last year, Madhya Pradesh President Girish Gautam objected to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the Pathaan trailer. He told NDTV, “Shah Rukh should watch this movie with his daughter, upload a photo and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter.”

Shah Rukh recently returned from Dubai where he saw the Pathaan trailer which was shown at Burj Khalifa on Saturday. He also promoted the film at an event where he said his popular lines from the film and also did his Pathaan hook from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shah Rukh had also recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. During the interaction, a fan asked her how her family reacted to the trailer. The actor shared his youngest child, Abram Khan’s response. He said: “The little one liked the jet pack sequence the most…he thinks I could go to another area!”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh as a secret agent and John Abraham as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone is the female lead while the film also has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It hits theaters worldwide on January 25.

Shortly after the trailer was released, some politicians objected to Deepika’s saffron bikini and glamorous appearance. Some also objected to the title of the film which alludes to a particular community. The censor board passed the film with some cuts.