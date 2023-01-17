Same Game, Different Role: Actor Eugene Lee gains a new perspective as Sgt. Waters

From seeing white actors in blackface to seeing real black actors perform on Broadway, Eugene Lee has seen the world of theater change since he started his own career in the early 1970s.

He got one of his first starring roles in the initial production of A Soldiers Play in 1981 when he played Corporal Bernard Cobb.

The play uses the mystery of the murder of a sergeant at an all-black Louisiana Army base to explore the complicated feelings of anger and resentment that some black soldiers have shown toward each other.

Now – more than 40 years later – Lee, 69, is back in the room as Sgt. Waters on a national tour. As he reflects on his journey as an actor, Lee says he appreciates the opportunity more.

[The story] is from a period that I know of. I’m old enough to be able to put my finger on the pulse of African Americans during this time, he told QCity Metro. It appeals to me to be able to communicate a bit of history in some way.

Getting into the business

Lee’s first attempt at acting came while growing up in Fort Worth, Texas when he performed in sketches at his church. He once acted as a preacher in a thumb thumb wedding.

In 1967, as a freshman at a newly integrated high school, Lee was recruited by the drama teacher to join his drama class.

She was doing a play called, You can’t take it with you and asked Lee if he could play the character of Donald. Lee said he read the script and denied the role because he considered Donald a lazy, changeless N-word.

His teacher would not accept the refusal.

You wanna see me put one of those white boys up there in blackface? Lee recalled what his teacher had told him.

Lee said he eventually accepted the role and played other roles throughout his time in high school.

After high school, Lee was accepted to Southwestern Texas State (now Texas State University). He majored in political science with aspirations of becoming a lawyer, but his love for acting led him to become its minor.

Lee and his roommate, who was a theater student, started a college theater group called the Ebony Players.

The band performed A Raisin in the Sun on campus and caught the eye of a surprised fan.

Somehow, Lyndon Baines Johnson caught wind of it, Lee said. “And the next thing we knew, we were invited to his house to perform the play.”

In 1972, the band performed A Raisin in the Sun for President Johnson, just weeks before the President died.

Grinding for that breakout role

After graduating from college in 1974, Lee began teaching at Fort High School in Fort Worth, Texas, but spent summers in Los Angeles after acting gigs in hopes of launching his career. of actor.

By the end of the summer, I hadn’t done any roles, so I would get in my little Cutlass Supreme and drive my butt back to Texas, he said.

In order to maintain his acting resume, Lee auditioned for minor roles in television shows and movies shot in Texas.

I have worked in many films. I worked in the first five episodes of dallas and the original series as an extra. I worked in the film, Semi-hard, he said. I did a bunch of industrial films and management training films in Dallas.

In 1978, he obtained his first major film role in the film Daddy’s beardwhere he played senior president.

I quit my teaching job in Fort Worth, he said. Once filming was done, I packed up everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles.

His first job in Los Angeles was on an episode of the famous sitcom Black, Good time.

Join the original cast of ‘A Soldiers Play

In 1980, Lee joined the Negro Ensemble Company, a black-owned and centered theatrical production team. There he co-starred with Samuel L. Jackson in a play called Home.

Douglas Turner Ward, a director with the company, pitched her the idea of ​​a play he was writing while they were on tour.

I had started touring with another play when he called me and asked if I wanted to be in his play, Lee said. I said yes and left the piece I was doing and went back to New York to start rehearsals.

Lee said none of the actors knew what roles they were playing until the first day of rehearsals, when he learned he would be playing Corporal Bernard Cobb.

The production performed the play across the country for nearly two years. The play’s popularity led to its adaptation into a film, titled A Soldiers Story in 1984.

Lee said the film enhances the story in some ways, but the play provides a sense of intimacy for those present to watch.

It’s like you’re in the room and never leave it, he says. You can actually work on solving the murder mystery yourself somehow.

Back in a new role

Lee (center) during a scene from “A Soldier’s Play”. Photo: Blumenthal Performing Arts

Lee said that when the play hit Broadway, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of it. He was thrilled to take on this new role.

It is all the more exciting for me and empowering for me to revisit this play from the sergeant’s point of view, he said.

It’s really special for me to have grown up in this role in a way.

Waters, who is written as the play’s antagonist, is seen as a strict sergeant, often belittling other black soldiers who do not meet his standards of how black men should behave.

Many people expressed to Lee how much they hate Waters, calling the character a villain. Lee has stated that he initially disliked the character, but after portraying the role he believes Waters to be a conflicted and misunderstood man.

He wants others to see the character as him.

My job is, as best I can, to give the audience some insight into why this man was the way he was and help them understand him, he said.

Lee said the play features a number of themes and characters that audiences can relate to. Waters’ struggle to find her place in society is something many black people can relate to, Lee said.

We all have Waters within us, he says.

A Soldiers Play will be in Charlotte until January 22. Tickets can be purchased through Blumenthal Performing Arts website.