Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Spare’ fallout threatens Hollywood’s future: experts

Could Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘Spare’ hurt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chances of being a power couple in California? Several royal experts think so.

The 38-year-old, who lives in the coastal town of Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, distributed another developer, which hit bookstores on January 10. It sold 1.43 million copies in its first day on sale in the UK, US and Canada, making it the best-selling non-fiction book of all time. , shared Guinness World Records.

But not so fast on popping champagne, a royal expert has warned. Kinsey Schofield, who is the host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital that members of the couples’ circle in Hollywood might be wary of what they reveal lest the couple come out in public. once again.

“I think Spare and the [recent] The Netflix documentary will end up hurting Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Hollywood elite,” Schofield said.

“Did the extremely private Beyonce allow Meg to read a text message she sent verbatim to the Duchess to millions of Netflix subscribers?” she shared. “I highly doubt it. Did Courteney Cox expect one day to be called for magic mushroom chocolates at Spare? Does Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there is no Ain’t no royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning TV claiming her friends the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had receipts?They’re putting people in awkward situations.

“While having Tyler Perry and Oprah in your corner is a big help, I think most people don’t want to pick sides and would rather avoid the drama,” Schofield added.

‘Spare’ exposes deeply personal details about Harry and the British Royal Family. The prince made damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, describing how family members would leak unflattering information about other members in return for positive coverage of themselves. He specifically singled out King Charles III’s wife, Camilla, accusing her of nurturing private conversations with the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after her longtime affair with her father.

Harry’s story is dominated by his rivalry with his older brother Prince William, heir to the British throne, and the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Harry, who was 12 at the time, has describes how then-Prince Charles broke the news of his mother’s accident but did not kiss his son. Harry added that he and William had ‘begged’ their father not to marry Camilla, fearing she would become a ‘wicked stepmother’.

The many claims in Harry’s book made headlines non-stop. Harry alleged that during an argument in 2019, William called Markle “difficult” and “rude” and then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry said he suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl. Harry also alleged that William and his now wife Kate Middleton “screamed with laughter” when he notoriously wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party.

Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment on the allegations made in Harry’s book. A spokesperson for King did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which represents the Prince and Princess of Wales, told Fox News Digital he had no comment. Royal family allies have pushed back against Harry’s claims, largely anonymously.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital that despite the backlash “Spare” has received from defenders of the monarchy, its appeal is undeniable. And he believes the offers to keep telling everything will keep coming.

“‘Spare’ is unwavering in his depiction of the relationship between William and Harry, a strained love-hate bond that I document in my books Brothers and Wives and The King and paints Queen Camilla as nothing short of a villain which left “bodies in the streets,” he explained. “At the same time, it’s interesting how the British tabloids have really gone on the attack. A lot of people might be sick of listening to Harry and Meghan whine, of course. strings is complete nonsense.”

“No matter what you think of them, they remain an enduring object of fascination in the US and UK, and their ratings and book sales are unmistakable proof of that,” Andersen continued. “The Sussexes remain hugely popular on this side of the Atlantic. The lucrative offers will keep rolling in, as will the invites. More than ever, Harry and Meghan are at the top of America’s celebrity heap.”

‘Spare’ is the latest in a series of public statements from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since stepping down from royal life in 2020. At the time, they cited what they saw as the racist treatment of the Duchess by the media and a lack of support from the palace.

After their outing, the pair sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that was seen by 50 million people worldwide. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out again in a six-part Netflix documentary released last month.

To promote the book, Harry appeared on ITV, CBS “60 Minutes”, “Good Morning America” ​​and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Some had wondered if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make an appearance at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. William, 40, has been chairman of BAFTA since 2010.

“We confirm that their attendance was categorically not discussed,” a BAFTA spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “The BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles is for those attending this year’s Film Awards season, so the Film Awards nominees and nominees.”

Andersen said if there was one invitation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should worry about, it was Charles’ coronation in May.

“We already know they won’t have any official ceremonial role to play,” he said. “So even if they reluctantly receive an invitation, Harry and Meghan may think it’s just not worth traveling to London just to be pushed aside as they were essentially at the Queen’s funeral. Elizabeth II Harry spent his life in his brother’s shadow – he still bears deep emotional scars from being cast in the reserve role, and he wrote about it movingly in his book. Why would he subject himself and his family to more humiliation?

Harry’s drive to air the Windsors’ dirty laundry on both sides of the Atlantic continues to drive sales. However, some royal experts are adamant that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to find new ways to stay relevant in California. Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich reminded Fox News Digital that following the couple’s interview with Winfrey in 2021, Michelle Obama told Access Hollywood, “My hope is that when I think about what they’re going through , I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point. Nothing is more important than family.”

“Americans, with an absence of royalty on their shores, are known to cherish family,” Fordwich explained. “Britons value family too and certainly the recent outpouring of the late Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated love for the royal family. In America, there was a time when the family of recent immigrants was one of the few things that they had. So the family is especially precious.”

So, was digging up old skeletons for a $20 million advance worth it? Fordwich doesn’t believe him.

“Perhaps Michelle Obama’s feelings about Harry and Meghan’s abrupt split from the royal family speaks volumes about the feelings of many Americans,” she shared. “A-listers or not, another question is, would anyone want a family member to publicly divulge intimate details, as in Spare, about their own family?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.