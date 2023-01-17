Entertainment
Bollywood stars who didn’t make it to Hollywood even after proposals
Every person out there presumably has another importance of “successing enormously” in their life.
For some, it might be claiming an extravaganza they never dreamed of. For others, it may be about making professional progress, while for some it may be more about seeing yourself in a specific job or position.
One would think of the players in our industry, regardless of giving hits and acquiring millions, the idea is to continue from their Bollywood dream to their Californian dream. Similar to world genius, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, in the end, only one actor out of all the odd Bollywood who had the opportunity to become showbiz royalty in Hollywood, truly escaped.
Deepika Padukone
He was offered a standard job in Fast And Furious 7 opposite Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. However, the actor had to refuse the aggressive adventure because she was in the middle of filming Happy New Year by Farah Khan. But 3 years later, in 2017, she surprised everyone with her Hollywood debut opposite the same star in Xander: XXX Cage
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan received a proposal to take on the role of Vicente in Pink Panther 2. Either way, the actor had to turn down the proposal as he was busy with other major ventures with Bollywood directors. In addition, he announced exciting adventures. He was last seen in Vikram Veda alongside Saif Ali Khan.
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy who is perhaps the best entertainer in Bollywood has been offered a job in the Oscar-winning film by the name of Zero Dark Thirty. Either way, Ronit has her priorities straight. He devoted all his efforts to the student of the year of Karan Johar and that is the reason why he had to refuse a valid proposal. Ronit Roy is a versatile actor as he has moved from movies to TV series to OTT shows.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been offered a role opposite Brad Pitt in Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy. She turned down the job because it required private scenes with Brad Pitt. The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Akshay Kumar
He was offered a job in an untitled Hollywood movie starring Dwayne Johnson. Akshay Kumar felt it was not suitable for Hollywood and subsequently turned down the film.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turned down the offer to make his Hollywood debut with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.
Irfan Khan
The late actor Irrfan Khan needed to reject a Christopher Nolan film. The star performer was offered the job of Matt Damon in the movie “Interstellar” and he had to camp in the United States for a very long time to work with the team.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra has been offered the role of Freida Pinto in the movie ‘Immortal’.
For some reason, she had to turn down the proposal as the filming of the movie matched her Bollywood movie 7 Khoon Maaf. Then the star will have to wait several years to finally make his place with Baywatch.
Payal Rohatgi
Payal Rohatgi approached a film by a French director and expected Payal to shoot for two long years. Tragically, the actor turned down the proposal because she was unable to devote so much time to a Hollywood movie.
In the coming days, Farhan Akhtar and Alia Bhatt are set to make their Hollywood debuts with Ms. Marvel and Heart Of Stone respectively.
So which Bollywood stars would you like to see in Hollywood, let us know in the comments.
-through Sujal Sharma
|
Sources
2/ https://filmycharcha.com/bollywood/bs-bollywood-gossip/bollywood-stars-who-didnt-make-it-to-hollywood-even-after-proposals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Who is Mackenzie McDonald, the tennis player who beat Rafa Nadal and preferred college to the track?
- Milan Mens Shows 2023: Where K-Pop and the White Lotus Converged
- Brian Walshe’s Google search listing, according to prosecutors
- A grizzly bear in Montana tests positive for bird flu.First confirmed case
- Hogwarts Legacy voice actor releases statement after launching backlash
- Ex-Mercenary Makes Explosive Claims About Putin’s ‘Chef’
- Ukrainian President Zelensky pays tribute to victims of helicopter crashes in Ukraine – BBC News
- Scientists suggest that eating fatty fish reduces the risk of kidney disease.medical research
- How the Netherlands can tame Big Tech
- Modi’s speech to be highlighted at BJP national executive meeting
- Ron Jeremy: Mentally incompetent porn actor to stand trial for rape, judges the rules | American News
- 2023 NFL Draft: These 10 college football teams were hit hardest by underclassmen entering the draft early