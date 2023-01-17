Bollywood stars who didn’t make it to Hollywood even after proposals

Every person out there presumably has another importance of “successing enormously” in their life.

For some, it might be claiming an extravaganza they never dreamed of. For others, it may be about making professional progress, while for some it may be more about seeing yourself in a specific job or position.

One would think of the players in our industry, regardless of giving hits and acquiring millions, the idea is to continue from their Bollywood dream to their Californian dream. Similar to world genius, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, in the end, only one actor out of all the odd Bollywood who had the opportunity to become showbiz royalty in Hollywood, truly escaped.

Deepika Padukone

He was offered a standard job in Fast And Furious 7 opposite Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. However, the actor had to refuse the aggressive adventure because she was in the middle of filming Happy New Year by Farah Khan. But 3 years later, in 2017, she surprised everyone with her Hollywood debut opposite the same star in Xander: XXX Cage

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan received a proposal to take on the role of Vicente in Pink Panther 2. Either way, the actor had to turn down the proposal as he was busy with other major ventures with Bollywood directors. In addition, he announced exciting adventures. He was last seen in Vikram Veda alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy who is perhaps the best entertainer in Bollywood has been offered a job in the Oscar-winning film by the name of Zero Dark Thirty. Either way, Ronit has her priorities straight. He devoted all his efforts to the student of the year of Karan Johar and that is the reason why he had to refuse a valid proposal. Ronit Roy is a versatile actor as he has moved from movies to TV series to OTT shows.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been offered a role opposite Brad Pitt in Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy. She turned down the job because it required private scenes with Brad Pitt. The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Akshay Kumar

He was offered a job in an untitled Hollywood movie starring Dwayne Johnson. Akshay Kumar felt it was not suitable for Hollywood and subsequently turned down the film.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan turned down the offer to make his Hollywood debut with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Irfan Khan

The late actor Irrfan Khan needed to reject a Christopher Nolan film. The star performer was offered the job of Matt Damon in the movie “Interstellar” and he had to camp in the United States for a very long time to work with the team.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been offered the role of Freida Pinto in the movie ‘Immortal’.

For some reason, she had to turn down the proposal as the filming of the movie matched her Bollywood movie 7 Khoon Maaf. Then the star will have to wait several years to finally make his place with Baywatch.

Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi approached a film by a French director and expected Payal to shoot for two long years. Tragically, the actor turned down the proposal because she was unable to devote so much time to a Hollywood movie.

In the coming days, Farhan Akhtar and Alia Bhatt are set to make their Hollywood debuts with Ms. Marvel and Heart Of Stone respectively.

-through Sujal Sharma