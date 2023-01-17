Entertainment
Malayalam actor Mamta Mohandas was diagnosed with vitiligo, the autoimmune disease?
Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas revealed on Sunday that she suffers from an autoimmune disease, vitiligo. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself along with a poem. Prior to this, Mohandas fought successfully cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Dear, I embrace you now like I never have before. So spotted, I’m lose color I even rise before you every morning, to see you shine your first ray through the mist. Give me all you have…for I will be indebted, now and forever by your grace, she wrote.
She also added many hashtags, including autoimmune disease, vitiligo, embracing the journey, and self-healing, while giving fans a health update.
What is Vitiligo?
According to Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant and Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease which causes parts of the skin to lose pigment or color. “It happens when melanocytes – the cells in the skin that make pigment – are attacked and destroyed causing the skin to take on a milky white color,” he said.
Symptoms
He added that the most common symptoms of this disorder include symmetrical white patches appearing on both sides of the body, such as on both hands or both. knees. “Rarely there may be a rapid loss of color or pigment, and the patches may cover a larger area,” he said.
Dr. Gude pointed out that in this disorder, Hair turning white in areas where the skin is losing pigment can occur anywhere on the body, such as the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, beard and fur. “Even the mucous membranes, such as the inside of the mouth or nose, can also be affected by vitiligo.”
What is it caused by?
Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks and destroys melanocytes. “There is an important role of genetic and family history in the cause of vitiligo. External factors such as sunburnemotional distress or exposure to certain chemicals can trigger vitiligo or make it worse,” the expert added.
Prevention and treatment
There is no complete preventative cure for vitiligo at present. “The goals of treatment are to restore pigment and prevent depigmentation to affect more skin. Limiting sun exposure is one of the most effective ways to prevent depigmentation and damage,” Dr. Gude said, sharing some treatment options.
Therapies: Phototherapy with narrow band ultraviolet B (UVB) light has been shown to stop or slow the progression of active vitiligo. It might be more effective when used with corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors.
Combine psoralen and light therapy: This treatment combines a plant-derived substance called psoralen with light therapy (photochemotherapy) to restore color to light spots.
Removing remaining color (depigmentation): This therapy may be an option if your vitiligo is widespread and other treatments have not worked. A depigmenting agent is applied to unaffected skin areas. It gradually lightens skin so that it blends in with the discolored areas. The therapy is performed once or twice a day for nine months or more.
Surgery: If light therapy and medications haven’t worked, some people with stable vitiligo may be candidates for surgery.
The following techniques aim to even out skin tone by restoring color:
Skin graft : In this procedure, transfers of very small sections of healthy, pigmented skin to areas that have lost pigment are made.
Gallbladder transplant: In this procedure, your doctor creates blisters on your pigmented skin, usually by suction, and then transplants the tops of the blisters onto discolored skin.
Cell suspension graft: In this procedure, some pigmented skin tissue is removed and the cells are transferred into a solution and then transplanted to the prepared affected area.
A medicine to stimulate color-producing cells (melanocytes) called afamelanotide: This potential treatment is implanted under the skin to promote the growth of melanocytes.
