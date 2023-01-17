Entertainment
‘Diner’ ‘Mad About You’ star Paul Reiser arrives at Hollywood Casino during Charles Town races
This Saturday, Paul Reiser is performing live at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia, so load up a friends car for a hilarious road trip across the DMV border.
Listen to our full conversation on my podcast Beyond the Fame.
WTOP’s Jason Fraley Previews Paul Reiser at Hollywood Casino (Part 1)
You know him from memorable roles in ‘Diner’, ‘Mad About You’ and ‘Stranger Things’.
This Saturday, Paul Reiser is performing live at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia, so load up a friends car for a hilarious road trip across the DMV border.
“I guarantee you if you come on Saturday and you don’t have a good time, I’ll come back next year and take you to see someone funnier,” Reiser told WTOP. “I just tell people what happens to me in my house with my family. … People know me from TV and don’t know that when I started that’s all I wanted to do, be a stand -up and I got a little distracted.
Born in New York in 1956, Reiser studied piano and music composition at Binghamton University, where he also performed in campus theater productions and stand-up concerts.
His breakthrough role came in Barry Levinson’s coming-of-age comedy “Diner” (1982), launching the careers of Mickey Rourke, Daniel Stern, Kevin Bacon, Steve Guttenberg, Timothy Daly and Ellen Barkin. His character memorably mocks the word “nuance,” so he made it the name of his production company Nuance Productions.
“I was surprised to have landed this role,” said Reiser. “I got to Baltimore, the other guys had all done something, but I hadn’t done anything. … It was a road trip, we were all in Baltimore away from home, only 23, and idiots in a hotel having fun. We recently had a 40th anniversary event and went to dinner shaking our heads.
This catapulted him into hit action comedies, such as “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) and “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987), playing Det. Jeffrey Friedman versus Eddie Murphy.
“I knew Eddie from comedy clubs, so it was very easy to play,” Reiser said. “I had one scene, two scenes in the first one. This scene in the locker room where I have to go out, but they didn’t have any lines written, so I just made it up, ‘That’s not my locker.’ … More than any line in my career, people come up to me and say, “Hey, that’s not my locker!”
He then played the greedy Carter Burke in James Cameron’s blockbuster “Aliens” (1986), starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley and the late Bill Paxton as Hudson.
“I went to meet James Cameron and I had seen ‘Terminator’, so I knew he was really talented, and I had seen [Ridley Scott’s] “Alien,” and I read the script, which was fantastic,” Reiser said. “It’s rare that you can read a movie script and see the movie. This one, you could really see it, so I was glad I could do it because it’s not my usual sweet spot.
Reiser entered our living rooms in “My Two Dads” (1987-1990), as he and co-star Greg Evigan raised an orphaned teenager. But his most iconic TV role came playing Paul Buchman with Helen Hunt in the beloved NBC sitcom “Mad About You” (1992-1999), which won 12 Primetime Emmy Awards.
“I was writing the pilot for ‘Mad About You,’ and I didn’t have any actors in mind,” Reiser said. “My wife is friends with a woman who is friends with Helen, they had dinner together and I met Helen. I thought Helen was funny and lovely. As I was leaving I said to my wife, ‘What do you think- you from her as you? She said she would be great.
Over the past decade, he’s played Miles Teller’s father in the Oscar-winning film ‘Whiplash’ (2014), earned an Emmy Award nomination for ‘The Kominsky Method’ (2018-2021) and wooed a new teen. generation as Dr. Sam Owens in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” (2016-present).
“Someone told me their kid, who’s a huge ‘Stranger Things’ fan, said, ‘Wait a minute, Dr. Owens, is the guy in the white coat trying to be funny?’ and I said, ‘Would you please tell him he missed the memo?’ I know what I’m doing,” Reiser said.
Most recently, he starred in the self-aware Hulu comedy series “Reboot” (2022).
“I think it confuses people like, ‘This is a reboot of what?’ No, it’s called ‘Reboot.’ It’s an ’80s show, kind of like ‘Full House’ or something that’s rebooted,” Reiser said. “It’s Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom – funny, funny people.”
For all of this, Comedy Central named it one of the 100 greatest stand-ups of all time.
“They actually called it the 100 greatest comics of All the time‘ – It goes back to the 1200s, so it’s quite a pan,” Reiser said. “Even in Egypt, there were some funny guys in Egypt and I beat them, so I’m very proud of that. Live from the Nile!
WTOP’s Jason Fraley Previews Paul Reiser at Hollywood Casino (Part 2)
Listen to our full conversation on my podcast Beyond the Fame.
|
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/entertainment/2023/01/diner-mad-about-you-star-paul-reiser-hits-hollywood-casino-at-charles-town-races/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Diner’ ‘Mad About You’ star Paul Reiser arrives at Hollywood Casino during Charles Town races
- Fashion trends should include all body types
- Why is digital transformation still being discussed?
- Merrillville High School football player Jonathan Brown was killed in a shooting in Homewood on Friday
- Malayalam actor Mamta Mohandas was diagnosed with vitiligo, the autoimmune disease?
- Boris Johnson will publish memoirs of his time as UK Prime Minister
- Why doesn’t my self-hosted website load even though Google Domains previews the webpage correctly
- Sweden and Finland to extradite up to 130 terrorists for NATO bid – EURACTIV.com
- The whole story of Jokowi’s ‘guts’ which made JCI jump by more than 1%.
- UK government blocks gender awareness reform bill in Scotland.
- Bollywood stars who didn’t make it to Hollywood even after proposals
- If this man consistently stays fit: Pathan’s prediction for the young Indian | Cricket