‘Diner’ ‘Mad About You’ star Paul Reiser arrives at Hollywood Casino during Charles Town races

WTOP’s Jason Fraley Previews Paul Reiser at Hollywood Casino (Part 1)

You know him from memorable roles in ‘Diner’, ‘Mad About You’ and ‘Stranger Things’.

“I guarantee you if you come on Saturday and you don’t have a good time, I’ll come back next year and take you to see someone funnier,” Reiser told WTOP. “I just tell people what happens to me in my house with my family. … People know me from TV and don’t know that when I started that’s all I wanted to do, be a stand -up and I got a little distracted.

Born in New York in 1956, Reiser studied piano and music composition at Binghamton University, where he also performed in campus theater productions and stand-up concerts.

His breakthrough role came in Barry Levinson’s coming-of-age comedy “Diner” (1982), launching the careers of Mickey Rourke, Daniel Stern, Kevin Bacon, Steve Guttenberg, Timothy Daly and Ellen Barkin. His character memorably mocks the word “nuance,” so he made it the name of his production company Nuance Productions.

“I was surprised to have landed this role,” said Reiser. “I got to Baltimore, the other guys had all done something, but I hadn’t done anything. … It was a road trip, we were all in Baltimore away from home, only 23, and idiots in a hotel having fun. We recently had a 40th anniversary event and went to dinner shaking our heads.

This catapulted him into hit action comedies, such as “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) and “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987), playing Det. Jeffrey Friedman versus Eddie Murphy.

“I knew Eddie from comedy clubs, so it was very easy to play,” Reiser said. “I had one scene, two scenes in the first one. This scene in the locker room where I have to go out, but they didn’t have any lines written, so I just made it up, ‘That’s not my locker.’ … More than any line in my career, people come up to me and say, “Hey, that’s not my locker!”

He then played the greedy Carter Burke in James Cameron’s blockbuster “Aliens” (1986), starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley and the late Bill Paxton as Hudson.

“I went to meet James Cameron and I had seen ‘Terminator’, so I knew he was really talented, and I had seen [Ridley Scott’s] “Alien,” and I read the script, which was fantastic,” Reiser said. “It’s rare that you can read a movie script and see the movie. This one, you could really see it, so I was glad I could do it because it’s not my usual sweet spot.

Reiser entered our living rooms in “My Two Dads” (1987-1990), as he and co-star Greg Evigan raised an orphaned teenager. But his most iconic TV role came playing Paul Buchman with Helen Hunt in the beloved NBC sitcom “Mad About You” (1992-1999), which won 12 Primetime Emmy Awards.

“I was writing the pilot for ‘Mad About You,’ and I didn’t have any actors in mind,” Reiser said. “My wife is friends with a woman who is friends with Helen, they had dinner together and I met Helen. I thought Helen was funny and lovely. As I was leaving I said to my wife, ‘What do you think- you from her as you? She said she would be great.

Over the past decade, he’s played Miles Teller’s father in the Oscar-winning film ‘Whiplash’ (2014), earned an Emmy Award nomination for ‘The Kominsky Method’ (2018-2021) and wooed a new teen. generation as Dr. Sam Owens in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” (2016-present).

“Someone told me their kid, who’s a huge ‘Stranger Things’ fan, said, ‘Wait a minute, Dr. Owens, is the guy in the white coat trying to be funny?’ and I said, ‘Would you please tell him he missed the memo?’ I know what I’m doing,” Reiser said.

Most recently, he starred in the self-aware Hulu comedy series “Reboot” (2022).

“I think it confuses people like, ‘This is a reboot of what?’ No, it’s called ‘Reboot.’ It’s an ’80s show, kind of like ‘Full House’ or something that’s rebooted,” Reiser said. “It’s Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom – funny, funny people.”

For all of this, Comedy Central named it one of the 100 greatest stand-ups of all time.

“They actually called it the 100 greatest comics of All the time‘ – It goes back to the 1200s, so it’s quite a pan,” Reiser said. “Even in Egypt, there were some funny guys in Egypt and I beat them, so I’m very proud of that. Live from the Nile!

WTOP’s Jason Fraley Previews Paul Reiser at Hollywood Casino (Part 2)

