Quit Your Day Job: Actors Who Had Other Careers Before Acting





Don’t quit your day job! This is something that skeptics often say, but some actors have ignored this advice. Many actors found success in other fields when their acting careers started to take off. Here are some of the actors who left other gigs by the wayside to keep us entertained.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney You are probably at least somewhat aware of Jeong’s story. If you’re not, the fact that he starred in a sitcom called Dr. Ken should give you a clue. After graduating from medical school, Jeong worked as an internist for several years before starting stand-up comedy, which turned into a comedian. Although still a licensed physician in California, Jeong is a little too busy these days to do anything but act. Ian Gavan/Getty Images Given that we now know him as Indiana Jones and Han Solo, it seems odd to think that there was a time when Ford wasn’t a movie star. He was trying to act but struggled to get gigs, being stuck with non-speaking roles even in the early 1970s. With a family to support, Ford taught himself to be a carpenter, which he did as his main job for a few years before George Lucas met him while casting American Graffiti. The rest is history. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Addition Elle Sidibe went from total unknown to awards darling seemingly overnight thanks to the movie Precious. Before that, however, the actress had an unusual job that probably still involved a bit of acting. Sidibe worked as an operator for a sex helpline for three years. She said she was really good at it and got a promotion only two months after the concert started. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Magic Mike Live Apparently, Magic Mike came out of Tatum’s personal experience, at least to some extent. Yes, Tatum actually worked as a stripper before becoming a movie star. Although he only had the gig for eight months, considering that it helped him bring to the world not one, not two, but three male stripper movies, it’s worth a look. mentioned. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images You might not think of brutal actor Butler as the kind of guy who would pursue a cerebral career. You would be wrong. Butler actually studied law in his native Scotland and got a job as a trainee solicitor with an Edinburgh firm. However, he was in a troubled part of his life, so he ended up getting fired pretty quickly. At this point, he decided to become an actor instead of a lawyer, which makes his law degree rather vestigial. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Imagine Wolverine being your teacher. This does indeed happen for some children. Well, sort of. The Aussie actor spent some time early in his life as a physical education teacher. Jackman had been bitten by the acting bug, however, so he went to acting school, leaving behind a life as a gym teacher. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Wolf doesn’t do a ton of acting, mostly playing as herself. It’s a stand-up that had its own Netflix show for a while. We still wanted to include her, because she had a significant career before getting into acting. She was a true Wall Street wolf, having spent four years managing mutual funds and other financial matters for Bear Stearns and JP Morgan Chase. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Hamm didn’t spend much time as a teacher in his hometown of St. Louis. However, it’s still a fun story, as one of his students was Ellie Kemper, who would go on to star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. You know who else was on that show? A Jon Hamm. The future Mad Men star also apparently got a gig as a set manager for a porn shoot. Greg Doherty/Getty Images Many actors have spent time in the military, but few have made a real career out of it. Riggle is one of those people. After earning a pilot’s license, Riggle joined the Marines and was ready to become a naval aviator. Instead, he wanted to pursue comedy, so the Daily Show alum joined the Marine Corps Reserve. He rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel and retired in 2013 after 23 years of service. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Speaking of Daily Show alumni, Madrigal jumped into the family business after graduating from college. This case was HR staffing, and the main thing Madrigal did was fire people. It’s a job he did for 10 years before deciding to try his hand at stand-up first. After a decade of having to fire strangers, we guess showbiz was far from daunting for Madrigal. John Lamparski/Getty Images A lot of athletes have gotten into acting, so Weathers is kind of our stand-in for all of them. He’s also a good choice, as he excelled in acting after spending a few years playing professional football, mostly in Canada. Then he started getting acting roles, including as Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies. Of course, his best role was as Carl Weathers in Arrested Development. Amanda Edwards/WireImage Like athletes, musicians seem to gravitate toward acting. However, many of them remain musicians, but they just try to try to be an actor. Wahlberg essentially left music behind once his acting career took off. He doesn’t seem to like those days too much either. Maybe it’s because he’s become an action star, which doesn’t quite match his days as the frontman of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. In addition to Good Vibrations, Wahlberg was a model before acting. Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic With his Mohawk and impressive physique, Mr. T has always looked beefy. Sure, he looks nice, and he probably is, but there’s something intimidating about him. Well, it’s not a bluff. The man formerly known as Laurence Tureaud worked as a bouncer for a long time, before he could turn into a bodyguard. He was so adept at personal protection that he started getting hired to protect big names like Muhammad Ali, Steve McQueen, and Diana Ross. Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project OK, we have one more teacher for you. Many people seem to have taught for at least part of their lives. Robinson is probably still best known as Darryl from The Office, but remember his short-lived sitcom Mr. Robinson? It featured Robinson as a music teacher. Again, it was life imitating art, as Robinson was effectively working as a music teacher in Chicago. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Environmental Media Association Stein had one of the most unusual and prestigious careers before becoming an actor. Before his deadpan speech first appeared on screen, Stein, a former lawyer, worked as a speechwriter for Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. In fact, there was a time when it was assumed that Stein was actually Deep Throat, the informant who helped break up the Watergate scandal. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner Hodgman’s most significant acting gig may still be when he performed on the PC in those Mac commercials, but he’s done quite a bit of acting work, mostly on TV. Before that, however, he was a bestselling author and he still writes books. However, before writing books, Hodgman spent years as a literary agent. His most famous client, quite rightly, was an actor, Bruce Campbell. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Buscemis’ acting roles are too countless to list, but that’s OK because you definitely know who he is. You’ve seen it dozens of times over the years. Before being a staple of Coen Brothers films, Buscemi worked as a firefighter in New York City for four years. He then memorably returned to help his old station in the aftermath of 9/11. His history as a firefighter likely played into his casting in “The King of Staten Island.” Monica Schipper/Getty Images Goldberg won an Oscar for Ghost, but it wasn’t his first death-related work. Whoopi had a few jobs before becoming an actor, but the most notable of them was sure to be when she worked as a mortuary cosmetologist. Yes, her job was to style and make up corpses for funerals and visitations. It’s not something most aspiring actors would attempt and with good reason. Choosing between waiting tables and stylized corpses seems easy enough. Andrew Toth/Getty Images You’ve heard Sykes’ distinct voice in many acting roles, including voiceover gigs such as Rio and a few Ice Age films. Although you’ve heard her voice for a long time, she, or at least her colleagues, may have heard yours back then. Before trying stand-up for the first time, Sykes spent five years working for the NSA. That’s right. The future Pootie Tang co-star was an employee of the National Security Agency. Daniel Boczarski/WireImage Two of Farina’s most famous roles were as criminals in Midnight Run and Get Shorty. It’s kind of an unexpected turn, given Farina’s pre-acting career. The Chicago native spent some time as a police officer. Well, a lot of time as a policeman. In fact, Farina was a burglary cop for 18 years. Then Michael Mann hired him to consult on his 1981 film Thief and gave Farina a small role. This is how a lifelong cop became a famous actor.

