No Bollywood celebrities and cricketers included in KL Rahul Athiya’s wedding to Khandala, only close friends of the couple are invited





KL Rahul Wedding: KL Rahul Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Athiya wedding on January 23 in Khandala will be an end and…

KL Rahul Wedding: KL Rahul Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Athiya’s wedding on January 23 in Khandala will be an intimate and intimate affair. Unlike other celebrity weddings, Rahul Athiya’s wedding will be a key affair without the presence of Bollywood stars and cricketers. Sunil Shetty confirmed that even the couple insist on the simple and traditional South Indian wedding. The wedding ceremonies which will start from January 21 to 23 will have only close friends of Rahul and Athiyas. Follow live updates from KL Rahul Wedding with InsideSport.IN. IND vs NZ Live: Ahead of BIG BATTLE against Kiwis, Indian cricketers PARTY with GLOBAL AWARD RRR Superstar Jr. NTR movie in Hyderabad, Check PICS KL Rahul wedding: No celebrity and Bollywood cricketer included in KL Rahul Athiya wedding in Khandala, only close friends of the couple are invited: Check ALL details KL Rahul Wedding: KL Rahul and Athiya will host a grand reception for Bollywood celebrities and cricketers during IPL 2023 Contrary tootherfancy wedding destinations, Rahul Athiya’s wedding will take place at Sunil Shetty and Manas farm in Khandala. The beautiful resort is nestled amongst the hills and is nothing short of a fancy farmhouse. However, guests will not be staying at Jashan’s mansion during the wedding. The approximately 50 to 100 guests will stay at a nearby hotel. Rahul and Athiya will host a grand reception for Bollywood celebrities and cricketers during the IPL in April May. A source close to the couple informs that “Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding is going to be a low-key affair. No one from the film industry is invited except close friends and family members of the couple. Their The wedding will likely take place in Khandala at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow, which is currently being decorated. On the side of Athiyas, Akansha Ranjan and other female gangs are expected to be part of the wedding. From Rahuls side, Mayank Agarwal and his close friends are likely to attend Khandala’s wedding. Sunil and Mana only invited a few of their close friends from the Bollywood side. KL Rahul Wedding: Celebrity Stylist Ami Patel is set to do Athiya Shetty’s hair, Rahul Vijay will take care of KL Rahul InsideSport previously revealed that the outfits for Rahul and Athiyas’ wedding have been finalized.

The power couple will have a traditional South Indian wedding. Ami Patel is likely to style the Bollywood actress

While India’s opening batting outfits have to be taken care of by Rahul Vijay.

Athiya and Rahul are likely to pair up on the big day. Ahan Shetty is planning a big surprise for the couple. KL Rahul wedding: No celebrity and Bollywood cricketer included in KL Rahul Athiya wedding in Khandala, only close friends of the couple are invited: Check ALL details Related

