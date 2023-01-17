Today in History Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | Entertainment

Today is Tuesday, January 17, the 17th day of 2023. There are 348 days left in the year.
On January 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.
In 1917, Denmark ceded the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces launched the first of four battles for Monte Cassino in Italy; the Allies eventually succeeded.
In 1950, the Great Brinks Robbery took place when seven masked men robbed a Brinks garage in Boston, stealing $1.2 million in cash and $1.5 million in checks and money orders. (Although the entire gang was captured, only some of the loot was recovered.)
In 1955, the USS Nautilus conducted its first nuclear-powered test from its berth in Groton (GRAH-tuhn), Connecticut.
In 1966, Simon & Garfunkel’s album Sounds of Silence was released by Columbia Records.
In 1977, convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, 36, was shot by firing squad at Utah State Prison in the first American execution in a decade.
In 1994, the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck southern California, killing at least 60 people, according to the US Geological Survey.
In 1995, more than 6,000 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the city of Kobe (koh-bay), Japan.
In 2016 Iran freed three Americans, former US Marine Amir Hekmati, Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and Pastor Saeed Abedini, in a prisoner swap that also netted Tehran some $100 billion. dollars in sanctions relief.
In 2020, US health officials announced they would begin screening airline passengers in central China for the novel coronavirus; people traveling from Wuhan, China, would have their temperature checked and be asked about symptoms.
A decade ago, helicopters and Algerian special forces stormed a gas plant in the rocky plains of the Sahara to wipe out Islamist militants and free hostages from at least 10 countries. Almost all the militants were killed; at least 40 hostages died in the standoff. The Oprah Winfreys OWN network aired the first of a two-part interview with Lance Armstrong, in which the disgraced cyclist told Winfrey he started doping in the mid-1990s.
Five years ago: Snow, ice and record cold closed trails, highways, schools and government offices across the South; at least 15 people died. A broad rally propelled the Dow Jones Industrial Average to close above 26,000 points for the first time. The rival Koreas have agreed to form their first unified Olympic team and march their athletes together for the first time in 11 years at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea.
A year ago: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov angrily dismissed US allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border launched more exercises. Organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics have said they will only offer tickets for the events to selected spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Former FCC Chairman Newton N. Minow is 97. Actor James Earl Jones is 92 years old. Talk show host Maury Povich is 84 years old. Pop singer Chris Montez is 81 years old. Actor Joanna David is 76 years old. Actor Jane Elliot (General Hospital) is 76 years old. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 75 years old. Singer Steve Earle is 68 years old. Singer Paul Young is 67 years old. Actor and comedian Steve Harvey is 66 years old. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 64 years old. Director and screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 62 years old. Actor and comedian Jim Carrey is 61. Actor Denis OHare is 61. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 59. Actor Joshua Malina is 57 years old. Singer Shabba Ranks is 57 years old. Actor Naveen Andrews is 54 years old. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 54 years old. Rapper Kid Rock is 52 years old. is 48 years old. Actor-writer Leigh Whannell is 46. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 43 years old. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: Dancing with the Stars) is 43 years old. Singer Ray J is 42 years old. Actor Diogo Morgado is 42 years old. 41. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 41 years old. Actor Ryan Gage is 40 years old. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 39 years old. E Rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 37 years old. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 35 years old. Actress Kelly Marie Tran (Movie: Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is 34 years old. Actress Kathrine Herzer is 26 years old.