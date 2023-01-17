From Gangubai to Chameli: Portrait of sex workers in these 4 Bollywood films





After several years, Alia Bhatt star Gangubai Kathiawadi has focused on their life on a global platform in 2022.

Few mainstream Bollywood films have tapped into the lives of sex workers. This was after many years Alia Bhatt star Gangubai Kathiawadi focused on their life on a global platform in 2022. The film broke records across the world and became the one of the biggest hits of the year and one of the first blockbuster hits since the pandemic hit. The film showed how they are humans, part of society, their struggles and how they cannot be looked down upon. However, before Gangubai Kathiawadi, there are a few Bollywood movies starring stars that also stood out in their depiction of sex workers. Here is a selection of some Bollywood movies that depict the lives of sex workers from different angles. Chameli Starring Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose, the 2004 Hindi coming-of-age film Chameli managed to give the life of a sex worker a human touch. The film focused on the male lens through which they view sex workers as “unclean” and “gross” women and revealed the human side of sex workers who are treated like commodities. Don’t miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters Begum Jan Written and directed by National Film Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, the 2017 Hindi period drama film Begum Jaan is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini. Vidya Balan portrays the main character of the madam of a brothel in this film, which is set in 1948 during the final years of India’s independence. Gangubai Kathiawadi Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 2022 Hindi film Gagubai Kathiwadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is a biographical crime drama. The film is based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The book is a collection of stories about women who were part of Mumbai’s underworld and Gangubai Kathiawadi, one of the most influential women in Kamathipura, a red-light district of Mumbai, owned many brothels in that area. Don’t Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He’s Here to Stay Chandni Bar The 2001 Hindi crime drama film Chandni Bar depicts the dark underworld of Mumbai, complete with prostitutes, dance clubs and crimes committed with guns. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the multiple national award-winning film stars Tabu and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles with Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav, Minakshi Sahani and Vishal Thakkar in key roles. The film tells the story of Mumtaz (Tabu), an innocent young woman from a remote village whose family is murdered in riots who moves to Mumbai with her uncle who persuades her to become a dancer at Chandni Bar. Did you like this article? Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

