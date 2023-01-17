Entertainment
10/10 If you can guess the Bollywood actress in this retro childhood photo
Last update: January 17, 2023, 10:52 a.m. HST
Fans and co-workers raved about this photo and showered it with compliments.
A follower liked this photo so much that she asked the diva to share more photos from her childhood.
To say that Karisma Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most bankable actresses would be a serious understatement. From her fashion outings to her versatile choice of roles, Karisma knows how to keep moviegoers hooked. In a social media post, Karisma shared a photo from her childhood on Instagram. Lolo, the name given to Karisma by her father Randhir Kapoor, looks like an adorable munchkin in this photo. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress captioned the photo, An apple a day keeps the doctor away! #weekendwisdom #childhoodmemories.”
Fans and co-workers raved about this photo and showered it with compliments. Actress and presenter Archana Pania commented: Gorgeoussssssssaaas. A follower loved Karisma’s photo so much that she asked the actress to share more photos from her childhood. Another fan made a unique observation and wrote that Taimur looks exactly like Karisma in terms of eye color, smile, and other factors. Others admired that the Dangerous Ishhq actress took a step forward in terms of fitness.
Apart from this post, Karisma made headlines while attending the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs where an episode was dedicated especially to the Kapoor family. This segment was titled Celebrating Kapoors”. In this episode, she was particularly impressed with contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge’s singing prowess. Her rendition of song Ek Radha Ek Meera from Raj Kapoors film Ram Teri Ganga Maili left the actress Bewitched Raja Hindustani Karisma said I just want to say one thing if my grandfather would have been alive today he would have called you and asked you to sing a song in one of his movies I am so moved after listening to this song. God bless you.”
Besides that, Karisma is all excited for her upcoming Brown web series directed by Abhinay Deo. Billed as a neo-noir series, Karisma will star as a detective in Brown.
As of now, Brown’s release date is unknown.
