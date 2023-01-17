WeHo City is on the hunt for West Hollywood’s 2023-26 Poet Laureate





WeHo Arts is looking for West Hollywood’s next Poet Laureate. Qualified poets with strong ties to West Hollywood are encouraged to apply by April 4, 2023. For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/wehopoetlaureate23 . The City Poet Laureate of West Hollywood shines a light on the city of West Hollywood through the literary arts and, over time, creates a new body of literary work that commemorates the city’s diversity and vibrancy. It serves as an official ambassador for West Hollywood’s vibrant literary culture, promoting poetry in West Hollywood, stimulating the transformative impact of poetry in the local community, and creating enthusiasm for the written word. Current Poet Laureate, Brian Sonia-Wallace is West Hollywood City’s fourth Poet Laureate from October 2020 to 2023. Since WeHo Reads 2014, Brian Sonia-Wallace has been writing poetry for strangers and neighbors on the streets of West Hollywood and at City of West Hollywood events. A poet of social practice straddling the boundaries between literature and community engagement, Harper Collins’ 2020 debut, The Poetry of Strangers: What I Learned Traveling America With a Typewriter, has been hailed as full of optimism and of wide-eyed wonder by The New York Times. Brian’s writing has been published in The Guardian and Rolling Stone, and he teaches creative writing through the UCLA Extension Writers program and Get Lit – Words Ignite. In 2019, Brian received a grant from the City of West Hollywoods One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival (now called WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival) to create Pride Poets, a project that brought poets on typewriters to the streets of West Hollywood to create over 700 original works based on one-on-one interactions and in 2020 brought together over 100 LGBTQ+ poets for virtual performances during the COVID-19 quarantine. Pride Poets has been featured in The Pride and The Advocate, and Brian’s work has also been featured by The New York Times, The Guardian, The Poetry Foundation, NPR, ABC7 and Telemundo. The motto of his company, RENT Poet (as featured on NPR’s How I Built This), is that everyone needs a poem. Brian also has an intriguing resume of past projects with public interactions, including serving as Artist-in-Residence or Writer-in-Residence for the Mall of America, Amtrak, Dollar Shave Club, City of Los Angeles, and Islands of the Boston Harbor. . In 2021, Brian Sonia-Wallace was selected as one of the recipients of the Poets Laureate Fellowship by the Academy of American Poets in conjunction with his role as West Hollywood City Poet Laureate. The Academy has provided each of the 23 Fellows with $50,000 each, and more than $100,000 in total to 14 local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that have agreed to support the projects proposed by the Fellows, including local organization Being Alive, which supported Project Sonia Wallaces. To learn more about the West Hollywood Poet Laureate Program, visit: https://www.weho.org/community/arts-and-culture/literary-arts/city-poet/city-poet-laureate-brian-sonia-wallace.

