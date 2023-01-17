The New Philharmonic presents Korngold’s “Hollywood Concerto” on January 21 and 22 at the MAC

“Music is music, whether for the stage, the rostrum or the cinema,” said Erich Korngold, an Austrian composer from Hollywood’s Golden Age. New Philharmonic, the only professional orchestra based in DuPage County, opens 2023 with a program featuring Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, or “Hollywood Concerto”, and featuring prodigious young award-winning violinist Esme Arias-Kim.

The New Philharmonic’s Golden Age Celebration of Hollywood will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd. at Glen Ellyn.

According to Los Angeles writer Chris Heckmann, “The Golden Age of Hollywood was a period in American cinema in which the Big Five studios, MGM, Paramount, Fox, Warner Bros. and RKO, dominated the production of great films… Although there is some controversy as to the beginning and the end of the golden age, most critics agree that there “existed” one way or another from the late 1910s to the early 1960s.”

For Erich Korngold, who was born in Austria in 1897 and started out as a Mozart-like child prodigy in Vienna, writing music for Hollywood films began as a side gig in the 1930s. making him the first composer of international standing to write Hollywood scores, but it also saved his life, as the rise of the Nazis was extremely dangerous for this Jewish composer and his family.

Korngold was a renowned classical music pianist, conductor, and composer, and his music written for Hollywood films made him one of the most important and influential composers in Hollywood history. His father, the famous music critic Julius Korngold, asked Erich to write more serious music. Erich loved his film scores, so he reworked the main themes of his films and masterfully compiled them together into a beautiful symphonic structure. The “Hollywood Concerto” is named after one of the New York Times writers who called it “Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35.

It was very important for the New Philharmonic to find an exceptional violinist who would join the orchestra to perform “Hollywood Concerto”. Maestro Kirk Muspratt made a brilliant choice by inviting an extremely talented 16-year-old violinist, Esme Arias-Kim, to be a guest artist for this performance.

As Guarneri Hall mentions on her website, Esme began her violin studies at the age of two and a half, made her solo debut at age 10 with the Oistrakh Symphony, and performed solo with the Fairbanks Symphony. Orchestra, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, Sinfonia da Camera, Ottawa Chamber Orchestra, Midwest Young Artists Symphony Orchestra, Lincolnwood Chamber Orchestra, Accademia d’Archi Arrigoni Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. She has also presented solo recitals at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Cultural Center, 92Y New York and the Musikferien am Starnberger See in Germany.

Arias-Kim is currently a merit scholar at the Academy of the Chicago Institute of Music, a training center for outstanding pre-college students. She is also a member of the Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative. She won first place in many prestigious competitions.

In the summer of 2018, she was the only American among the 16 finalists selected to compete in the Il Piccolo Violino Magico International Competition in Italy. In 2020, she was awarded the Junior Division Grand Prize of the Sphinx Competition and was awarded the Open Division Overall Grand Prize Winner and the Senior Open Division Overall Winner of the 2020 Walgreens National Concerto Competition. She even gave a recital solo at Carnegie Hall. Arias-Kim has also appeared on WFMT’s “Introductions” and NPR’s “From the Top.”

Interestingly, “Hollywood Concerto” has already helped Esme get one of her awards. Last year, Esme Arias-Kim won the 2022 Arthur D. Montzka Concerto Competition for Young Artists where she performed the Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, by Korngold. Now audiences at the New Philharmonic will have the chance to hear Esme perform this masterpiece alongside her favorite orchestra.

The concert program will also include selections from Korngold’s scores for Errol Flynn’s swashbuckling films ‘Sea Hawk’ and ‘Captain Blood’ as well as Ron Goodwin’s ‘633 Squadron’ (1964), ‘The Godfather ” by Nino Rota (1972) and Franz Waxman. “Suite Valiant Prince” (1954). It will also include what may be Romanian composer George Enesco’s best known work, the exuberant and kinetic “Romanian Rhapsody No. 1”.

Importantly, at the top of this concert schedule, the Glenbard South HS Orchestra under Stephen Govertson will join the New Philharmonic for a side-by-side rendition of Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia.”

This symphonic poem by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius was written in 1899 for the Press Celebrations of 1899, a secret protest against the growing censorship of the Russian Empire and was the last of seven pieces performed to the accompaniment of a tableau illustrating episodes of Finnish history. Fans of contemporary action movies might recognize this artwork as featured in the soundtrack to “Die Hard 2: Die Harder.”

Tickets are $53. For students, $10 tickets are available, subject to availability.

For more information, visit www.atthemac.org or call the MAC box office at (630) 942-4000, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and three hours before the show.

Seasonal support for New Philharmonic is provided in part by the DuPage Foundation’s JCS Fund; Bjarne R. Ullsvik; Brookdale Glen Ellyn; Divorce Act STG; a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency; WDCB 90.9 FM and the DuPage Foundation College.