No entry for Bollywood and cricket stars at KL Rahul Athiya’s wedding





Indian star drummer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are getting married on January 23. Like other celebrity couples, there won’t be much glamor or glitz in Rahul and Athiya’s wedding. According to the media, there will be no gathering of Bollywood and cricket stars in this marriage. Only close friends and relatives of the couple will attend the wedding. KL Rahul and Athiya’s wedding function will start from 21st January and the rounds will be held on the 23rd. Sunil Shetty has confirmed that the couple have decided to get married in the traditional South Indian way and have decided not to not invite too many people to the event. Only close friends of Athiya and KL Rahul will be part of the wedding. The wedding will take place at Sunil Shetty’s farm in Khandala. Read also : The FIR lodged against those who made lewd comments about the daughters of Dhoni and Virats Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding ceremony will be very simple A source close to this couple said that Athiya and Rahul’s wedding ceremony will be very simple. No one from Bollywood was invited except close friends and family members of the couple. The wedding will likely take place at Sunil Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The cleaning and decoration of the bungalow continues. According to the media, only 50-100 close people will attend the wedding. All these guests will be accommodated in the neighboring hotel located near the farm. After the wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya can give a grand reception during the IPL. For this, besides Bollywood, the star players of Team India will be invited. Read also : Virat Kohlis’ favorite is this West Delhi fast food hubforget the diet From Athiya’s side, Akanksha Ranjan and some close friends were expecting to attend the wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal and his close friends will be part of this program from Rahul’s side. Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana only invited a few of their close Bollywood friends for this wedding. What outfit will Rahul and Athiya Shetty wear for the wedding ceremony According to the media, what outfit will KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wear in the wedding ceremony. It’s done. Ami Patel designed Athiya Shetty’s dress. While KL Rahul’s dress was designed by Rahul Vijay. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty first met through a mutual friend. Athiya was dating an American rapper before getting into a relationship with KL Rahul. KL Rahul came into Athiya’s life after her breakup. Read also : IND vs NZ: BCCI has corrected its biggest mistake! Suddenly, after a month, the entry of his dangerous match winner was made KL Rahul had also dated many Southern actresses before entering into a relationship with Athiya Shetty. Nidhi Agarwal, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, also associated with Sonal Chauhanthis Indian cricketer.

