Deepika Padukone as Nakia and Hrithik Roshan as Namor, Bollywood celebrities reimagined as Wakandans, which is your choice?





Telling you the exhilarating tale of a nation without a leader, a family without sons, and the classic excellence of Marvel storytelling, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 1 in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Have you ever thought of Hrithik Roshan playing the character of Namor? The unique charisma and expressive dialogue of the Bollywood actors could bring a new dimension to the film, which features a strong and expressive cast – Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyongo, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, etc. Here is our dream Bollywood cast for an Indian version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tabu as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) Queen Ramonda is a powerful, fair and fierce queen who will do anything to protect and defend her children. Tabu has played tough and powerful characters before, especially mothers who will do anything for their children. Tabu could play the role of Queen Ramonda and capture her essence perfectly. Kiara Advani as Shuri (Letitia Wright) Shuri is the sole heir to Wakanda and the Black Panther Mantle for which she must fight against her enemies and rule with grace. She’s a warrior and a scientist, struggling between her duty and her passion. Kiara Advani would fit the role beautifully, settling into character perfectly to shine as the lead. Sushmita Sen as Okoye (Danai Gurira) Okoye is a strong general with an iron will and the fighting skills to match. Sushmita Sen, having played similar roles as a stubborn woman with a fighting spirit, would be able to do Okoye’s character justice. Her vast experience in the film industry means she has the skills to bring the necessary depth and complexity to the role of Okoyes. Deepika Padukone as Nakia (Lupita Nyongo) Nakia is intelligent and tenacious by nature, being extremely resourceful as a trained spy. She is also resilient, being a single mother and building a life away from her country. Deepika Padukone has both the grit and the versatility to play such a strong, multi-layered character. Hrithik Roshan as Namor (Tenoch Huerta) Namor is an anti-hero who, while being a villain for Wakanda, does his best to take care of his own people. Hrithik Roshan can play Namor with ease as he matches the character in both visual characteristics and the charisma it takes to play a negative yet sympathetic role. John Abraham as MBaku (Winston Duke) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in MBaku is a strong, independent leader who is responsible for his people and puts their safety and security above all else. Having played such fierce characters in the past, John Abraham would make an incredible MBaku. Prajakta Koli as Riri (Dominique Thorne) Riri is intelligent, having the courage and vision to explore beyond the ordinary. Having played similar roles, Prajakta has some experience in characters that have more than meets the eye and can capture Riri’s character extremely well. Witness the inspiring adventure of the Wakandans as the fight for Wakanda and peace continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Must read:Ram Charan talks about Bollywood, Hollywood and all the other “woods” in the world: “Waiting for that day” Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

